Canadian GP: Carlos Sainz grid penalty promotes Max Verstappen
Verstappen into the grid's top 10 after Sainz penalty and Dutchman could yet start ninth after Magnussen car changes
By James Galloway in Montreal
Last Updated: 08/06/19 11:15pm
McLaren's Carlos Sainz has been handed a three-place grid drop for blocking Alex Albon in Canadian GP qualifying - meaning Max Verstappen is promoted in to the top 10.
Verstappen could yet gain a further place and move into ninth on Sunday's starting grid with Kevin Magnussen facing a possible pit-lane start on Sunday following his big qualifying crash.
Sainz had initially qualified ninth and Magnussen 10th, while Red Bull's Verstappen was a shock 11th after red flags for the latter's accident scuppered his final Q2 lap.
3 place grid penalty for @Carlossainz55 and @KevinMagnussen said he might start in the pit lane so could be a P9 start for @Max33Verstappen - #canadianGP— Rachel Brookes (@RachelBrookesTV) June 8, 2019
What did the stewards say about Sainz?
After speaking with both Sainz and F1 rookie Albon after qualifying, Montreal stewards ruled the McLaren driver had unnecessarily impeded the Toro Rosso at Turn Two during Q2.
'ALB was on a fast lap when he closed the gap to SAI, who was driving slowly on the racing line at Turn 2,' read a statement.
'SAI was on the radio with the Team, talking about tyres. The team's warning about ALB approaching was given too late. Because of this, ALB had to abort his lap.'
In addition to a three-place grid relegation which drops him out of the top 10, Sainz had a penalty point added to his racing superlicence, taking the Spaniard up to four in total.
Verstappen expects 'tricky' recovery
In the third-fastest car on the grid, Verstappen would normally have been starting on at least the third row but a gamble to try and clear Q2 on the medium tyres to aid race strategy ultimately backfired for Red Bull.
Having failed to set a sufficiently fast time for the top 10 on the mediums, Verstappen came back out for a final run on the faster softs and, although he was on course to secure a Q3 berth, Magnussen's crash ended the session before he could complete his lap.
Ironically, F1's rules mean that, having missed out on Q3 completely, Verstappen is now able to start on his tyres of choice - which will likely be the medium compound.
"Starting 11th or maybe 10th depending on what's going on with the Haas will be tricky as I have to clear the midfield before closing the gap to the leaders," said the Dutchman, who has finished in the top four at every race this season.
"That's how it goes sometimes and you can never predict someone being in the wall. It's not where we want to start as I want to be fighting the leader, but we should be able to recover our positions and still have a good race."
