Canadian GP: Carlos Sainz grid penalty promotes Max Verstappen

McLaren's Carlos Sainz has been handed a three-place grid drop for blocking Alex Albon in Canadian GP qualifying - meaning Max Verstappen is promoted in to the top 10.

Verstappen could yet gain a further place and move into ninth on Sunday's starting grid with Kevin Magnussen facing a possible pit-lane start on Sunday following his big qualifying crash.

Sainz had initially qualified ninth and Magnussen 10th, while Red Bull's Verstappen was a shock 11th after red flags for the latter's accident scuppered his final Q2 lap.

3 place grid penalty for @Carlossainz55 and @KevinMagnussen said he might start in the pit lane so could be a P9 start for @Max33Verstappen - #canadianGP — Rachel Brookes (@RachelBrookesTV) June 8, 2019

What did the stewards say about Sainz?

After speaking with both Sainz and F1 rookie Albon after qualifying, Montreal stewards ruled the McLaren driver had unnecessarily impeded the Toro Rosso at Turn Two during Q2.

'ALB was on a fast lap when he closed the gap to SAI, who was driving slowly on the racing line at Turn 2,' read a statement.

'SAI was on the radio with the Team, talking about tyres. The team's warning about ALB approaching was given too late. Because of this, ALB had to abort his lap.'

In addition to a three-place grid relegation which drops him out of the top 10, Sainz had a penalty point added to his racing superlicence, taking the Spaniard up to four in total.

0:52 Red Bull's Max Verstappen was left frustrated after he was left with only enough time for a single flying lap on the soft tyres and ultimately, those red flags scuppered it Red Bull's Max Verstappen was left frustrated after he was left with only enough time for a single flying lap on the soft tyres and ultimately, those red flags scuppered it

Verstappen expects 'tricky' recovery

In the third-fastest car on the grid, Verstappen would normally have been starting on at least the third row but a gamble to try and clear Q2 on the medium tyres to aid race strategy ultimately backfired for Red Bull.

Having failed to set a sufficiently fast time for the top 10 on the mediums, Verstappen came back out for a final run on the faster softs and, although he was on course to secure a Q3 berth, Magnussen's crash ended the session before he could complete his lap.

2:33 The Haas driver was arriving into the final chicane with some speed and hit the Wall of Champions before smashing into the pit wall! The Haas driver was arriving into the final chicane with some speed and hit the Wall of Champions before smashing into the pit wall!

Ironically, F1's rules mean that, having missed out on Q3 completely, Verstappen is now able to start on his tyres of choice - which will likely be the medium compound.

"Starting 11th or maybe 10th depending on what's going on with the Haas will be tricky as I have to clear the midfield before closing the gap to the leaders," said the Dutchman, who has finished in the top four at every race this season.

"That's how it goes sometimes and you can never predict someone being in the wall. It's not where we want to start as I want to be fighting the leader, but we should be able to recover our positions and still have a good race."

