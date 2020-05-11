Lando Norris vs Carlos Sainz: McLaren's Q&A and milk challenge!

Drifting, scared passengers, and lots and lots of milk. Don't miss an hilarious Sky Sports F1 feature as McLaren stars Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz join us for two special challenges - with some very wet results!

Watch the brilliant full programme, featuring Johnny Herbert, a bowl of milk and two soaking Formula 1 drivers, by clicking play on the video above.

Norris and Sainz have established themselves as one of the sport's fastest and funniest pairings, so we thought we'd test them out in Barcelona.

First, Norris and Sainz grilled each other with questions from social media while driving around the Circuit de Catalunya. Get ready for questions about F1, McLaren and love - as well as some priceless reactions from the drivers as they are sped around by their team-mate in a supercar!

Then it was time for the popular duo to face off in a challenge for the ages.

Each driver had to complete a slalom course and a brake test with their team-mate in the car. The catch: the passenger would be holding a bowl full of milk, with the winner whoever had the most left in their bowl at the end.

Let's just say neither driver would exit the car dry.

Find out the winner, and who ended the challenge with milk in their face, by watching our Lando vs Carlos feature!