McLaren's Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz reveal crash helmets for World Mental Health Day

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz are wearing special crash helmet designs at the Eifel GP in support of World Mental Health Day.

In collaboration with their charity partner, Mind, the team's drivers are using the colourful designs they penned themselves in a challenge back in August and which have since been turned into fully-homologated crash helmets ready to race.

McLaren, who teamed up with Mind in July, have a number of initiatives planned through the year to shed light on mental health, with more than £190,000 raised so far for the charity via donations from fans and team members.

"The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a huge impact on mental health for millions around the world," said Mark Waller, McLaren's managing director of sales and marketing.

"Advocacy of better mental health is something we critically value at McLaren and continuously strive to educate ourselves about, to provide the necessary support to our people.

"We are proud to have partnered with Mind as our chosen charity in support of the #WeRaceAsOne campaign, and the sum raised so far is an incredible effort, from which Mind will be able to help more people experiencing a mental health problem."

World Mental Health Day is marked globally on October 10.

