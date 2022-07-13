Daniel Ricciardo insists he's staying at McLaren for 2023 as speculation mounts following Alex Palou signing

Daniel Ricciardo has quashed rumours about his future, insisting he will see out his contract with McLaren and is "not walking away" from F1.

Ricciardo, who is enduring a difficult 2022 season, posted on social media amid growing speculation - which intensified after McLaren made another splash Stateside by signing IndyCar champion Alex Palou for 2023.

Palou will drive for Arrow McLaren in the IndyCar series but will also test with the F1 team, along with McLaren's IndyCar star O'Ward and the highly-rated American Colton Herta.

Ricciardo has a contract until the end of 2023 but McLaren have hinted at clauses to get out of that deal early. Ricciardo, however, attempted to shut down exit talk on Wednesday.

"There have been a lot of rumours around my future in Formula 1, but I want you to hear it from me," said Ricciardo, who is currently 12th in the F1 championship and 47 points behind team-mate Lando Norris.

"I am committed to McLaren until the end of next year and am not walking away from the sport. Appreciate it hasn't always been easy, but who wants it easy!

"I'm working my a** off with the team to make improvements and get the car right and back to the front where it belongs. I still want this more than ever.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Silverstone crowd wish Daniel Ricciardo a happy birthday as the Australian racer turns 33 today. The Silverstone crowd wish Daniel Ricciardo a happy birthday as the Australian racer turns 33 today.

"See you in Le Castellet. Daniel."

Ricciardo is an eight-time F1 race winner, and joined McLaren in 2021 from Renault after previous success with Red Bull.

McLaren swoop to sign IndyCar star Palou

The Australian's post on social media followed the signing of Palou, who narrowly beat McLaren's own O'Ward to last year's IndyCar title.

Palou is the second IndyCar champion McLaren have signed up in a matter of months, having also confirmed Alexander Rossi.

This deal was more confusing than most, as his current team Chip Ganassi Racing initially announced on Tuesday they would exercise a team option to keep Palou, before the star Spaniard refuted that on social media.

"I have recently learned from the media that this afternoon, without my approval, Chip Ganassi Racing issued a press release announcing that I would be driving with CGR in 2023," Palou wrote on Twitter.

"Even more surprising was that CGR's release included a 'quote' which did not come from me. I did not author or approve that quote. As I have recently informed CGR, for personal reasons, I do not intend to continue with the team after 2022."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Ricciardo fouls Lando Norris as the McLaren drivers go head-to-head in a space hopper race at Silverstone. Daniel Ricciardo fouls Lando Norris as the McLaren drivers go head-to-head in a space hopper race at Silverstone.

The Ganassi statement said they were "excited to continue working together and quoted Palou as saying: "It's a great feeling to know I will keep working with Chip Ganassi Racing next season."

Shortly thereafter, Palou, 25, said he had other plans.

"This evening's unfortunate events aside, I have great respect for the CGR team and look forward to finishing this season strongly together," Palou wrote.

McLaren CEO Zac Brown added: "We have always said that we want the best talent at McLaren, and it's exciting to be able to include Alex on that list.

"Alex is an incredibly talented driver who has won in every series he has raced in and I'm happy to welcome him to the McLaren family."

Herta impresses in McLaren F1 test

Palou's signing follows Herta's first test with the McLaren F1 team, with the young American having driven last year's car at Portimao on Monday and Tuesday.

Herta, 22, races for Andretti Autosport in IndyCar but has heavily linked with a switch to F1, and is a development driver for McLaren.

"I do think I'm fast enough [for F1]," said Herta afterwards.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"Whether they agree or not, I guess time will tell. Hopefully I can get some more chances in the car and kind of show."

McLaren were suitably impressed, with team principal Andreas Seidl stating: "I have to say the team was quite impressed how Colton was dealing with all these challenges and with his professional approach

"His physical preparation was enabling him to keep going throughout the two days knowing how challenging this can be in an F1 car on a track like Portimao. In the end, his approach allowed him to build pace gradually and confidence.

"And finding the right balance between taking risks and still keeping the car on track."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren's Lando Norris reflects on his first Formula 1 podium two years ago in Austria at the Red Bull Ring circuit. McLaren's Lando Norris reflects on his first Formula 1 podium two years ago in Austria at the Red Bull Ring circuit.

Who else is linked with Ricciardo's seat?

Palou's signing and Herta's impressive test add more layers of intrigue surrounding Ricciardo's future with McLaren's F1 team.

Ricciardo has a contract for 2023 but, amid a disappointing 2022 season, McLaren have admitted he is not hitting expectations and have hinted at having options to end his deal early.

There would be plenty of suitors for a seat alongside Norris, and recently Oscar Piastri - last year's F2 champion and an Alpine junior driver - has emerged as the favourite to replace his fellow Australian.

But McLaren's signings Stateside raise the prospect of them bringing in an IndyCar star.

Herta and O'Ward have now both tested a McLaren F1 car, while Palou has long been touted as a potential F1 driver.