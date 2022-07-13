McLaren sign IndyCar champion Alex Palou for 2023 as Daniel Ricciardo F1 rumours intensify

McLaren have made another splash Stateside by confirming the signing of IndyCar champion Alex Palou for 2023 - a move that could also have an impact on Daniel Ricciardo's future with the Formula 1 team.

Palou, who narrowly beat McLaren's own Pato O'Ward to last year's IndyCar title, has agreed a deal with Arrow McLaren for 2023 and will also test with the F1 team, along with O'Ward and another rising USA star Colton Herta.

Palou is the second IndyCar champion McLaren have signed up in a matter of months, having also confirmed Alexander Rossi.

This deal was more confusing than most, as his current team Chip Ganassi Racing initially announced on Tuesday they would exercise a team option to keep Palou, before the star Spaniard refuted that on social media.

"I have recently learned from the media that this afternoon, without my approval, Chip Ganassi Racing issued a press release announcing that I would be driving with CGR in 2023," Palou wrote on Twitter.

"Even more surprising was that CGR's release included a 'quote' which did not come from me. I did not author or approve that quote. As I have recently informed CGR, for personal reasons, I do not intend to continue with the team after 2022."

The Ganassi statement said they were "excited to continue working together and quoted Palou as saying: "It's a great feeling to know I will keep working with Chip Ganassi Racing next season."

Shortly thereafter, Palou, 25, said he had other plans.

"This evening's unfortunate events aside, I have great respect for the CGR team and look forward to finishing this season strongly together," Palou wrote.

McLaren CEO Zac Brown added: "We have always said that we want the best talent at McLaren, and it's exciting to be able to include Alex on that list.

"Alex is an incredibly talented driver who has won in every series he has raced in and I'm happy to welcome him to the McLaren family."

Herta impresses in McLaren F1 test

Palou's signing follows Herta's first test with the McLaren F1 team, with the young American having driven last year's car at Portimao on Monday and Tuesday.

Herta, 22, races for Andretti Autosport in IndyCar but has heavily linked with a switch to F1, and is a development driver for McLaren.

"I do think I'm fast enough [for F1]," said Herta afterwards.

"Whether they agree or not, I guess time will tell. Hopefully I can get some more chances in the car and kind of show."

McLaren were suitably impressed, with team principal Andreas Seidl stating: "I have to say the team was quite impressed how Colton was dealing with all these challenges and with his professional approach

"His physical preparation was enabling him to keep going throughout the two days knowing how challenging this can be in an F1 car on a track like Portimao. In the end, his approach allowed him to build pace gradually and confidence.

"And finding the right balance between taking risks and still keeping the car on track."

What does this all mean for Ricciardo?

Palou's signing and Herta's impressive test add more layers of intrigue surrounding Ricciardo's future with McLaren's F1 team.

Ricciardo has a contract for 2023 but, amid a disappointing 2022 season, McLaren have admitted he is not hitting expectations and have hinted at having options to end his deal early.

There would be plenty of suitors for a seat alongside Lando Norris, and recently Oscar Piastri - last year's F2 champion and an Alpine junior driver - has emerged as the favourite to replace his fellow Australian.

But McLaren's signings Stateside raise the prospect of them bringing in an IndyCar star.

Herta and O'Ward have now both tested a McLaren F1 car, while Palou has long been touted as a potential F1 driver.