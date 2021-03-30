F1 2021: Bahrain GP breaks Sky Sports viewing records after Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen duel

3:36 Sky F1's Karun Chandhok analyses the dramatic duel between Sir Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Sky F1's Karun Chandhok analyses the dramatic duel between Sir Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Formula 1's gripping 2021 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was the most watched race ever on Sky Sports, it can be revealed.

The Bahrain GP was watched by an average of 1.98 million viewers, peaking at 2.23 million, as viewers tuned in to watch Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen fight for the top of the podium in an enthralling duel.

These figures place the race as the highest viewed ever on Sky, beating previous races that have even been simulcast on Sky One and becoming the first ever race to peak at more than 2m viewers.

These record numbers far surpass last year's Bahrain GP (1.39m) in November by +42 per cent as well as the opening race of the 2020 season in Austria (1.51m) by +31 per cent.

Qualifying viewing figures (averaging at 1.14m with a peak of 1.34m) also saw record viewing figures, with the Bahrain GP becoming the first ever qualifying session with an average audience of more than 1m, as well as the highest ever average peak.

2:20 It was an incredible season-opener in Bahrain, and Sky Sports F1 had you covered. Watch all the best bits - with a twist - from our coverage and the race with our Weekend Rewind. It was an incredible season-opener in Bahrain, and Sky Sports F1 had you covered. Watch all the best bits - with a twist - from our coverage and the race with our Weekend Rewind.

Meanwhile on digital, F1 fans were offered a live-stream of the opening lap of the race on Sky Sports' social media accounts, which achieved 17.4k total views, of which 9.3k were live, while 2.1m people read an F1 story on its digital platforms last week and a quarter of a million people followed the race on the live blog.

