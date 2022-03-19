Bahrain GP: Full starting grid as Charles Leclerc takes pole for Ferrari for opening 2022 race

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton was 'happy' to finish fifth in qualifying, but admits the Mercedes will not be able to challenge the Ferraris or Red Bulls in the race. Lewis Hamilton was 'happy' to finish fifth in qualifying, but admits the Mercedes will not be able to challenge the Ferraris or Red Bulls in the race.

Charles Leclerc will start on pole ahead of Max Verstappen in Sunday's season-opening Bahrain, at the front of a grid containing several surprises.

As pre-season form had suggested, Ferrari and Red Bull were comfortably clear of Mercedes in qualifying on Saturday, with world champion Verstappen's best efforts only enough to sit between Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with Sergio Perez fourth.

Having sealed fifth, Lewis Hamilton has a familiar face alongside him on the third row of the grid in his former team-mate Valtteri Bottas, whose Alfa Romeo team have severely exceeded expectations with that effort.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joins Martin Brundle at the SkyPad to look back at his pole lap in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Behind Bottas is another car that was expected to be nearer the back of the grid, the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, who lines up alongside Fernando Alonso's Alpine, with the other Mercedes of George Russell and Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri completing the top 10.

Perhaps the biggest surprise at the back of the grid is the presence of both McLarens, with Lando Norris 13th and Daniel Ricciardo 18th, with a series of technical issues during testing appearing to have derailed their early-season hopes.

Similarly disappointing was the performance of Aston Martin, with Sebastian Vettel's stand-in Nico Hulkenberg coming 17th, two places ahead of Lance Stroll.

Bahrain Grand Prix grid

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

7) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

8) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

9) George Russell, Mercedes

10) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

11) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

12) Mick Schumacher, Haas

13) Lando Norris, McLaren

14) Alex Albon, Williams

15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

16) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

17) Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin

18) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

19) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

