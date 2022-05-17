Spanish Grand Prix: When is practice, qualifying and the race in Barcelona live on Sky Sports?

After the glitz and glamour of Formula 1's Miami debut last time out, the series returns to one of its more traditional venues with the Spanish Grand Prix.

It is off to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the sixth round of the 2022 season as the battle at the top of the drivers' championship between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen intensifies.

All of the action will be live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend, with the race taking place on Sunday afternoon at 2pm.

The W Series continues as well following the double-header to open the 2022 season in Miami and we have a guide to how you can keep across every moment.

The championship picture heading into Spain

Reigning champion Verstappen claimed his third victory of the year in Miami two weeks ago, but Leclerc's second place was enough to keep the Ferrari man 16 points clear at the top of the early standings.

That was the Dutchman's second win in a row too, although Leclerc is comfortable being the marked man at this point of the season.

"I think we have been in only one position since the beginning of the season, which means we are hunted for now," Leclerc said.

Drivers' standings (top seven) after four races Driver Team Points 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 104 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull 85 3) Sergio Perez Red Bull 66 4) George Russell Mercedes 59 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 53 6) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 36 7) Lando Norris McLaren 35

Constructors' standings (top four) after four races Team Points 1) Ferrari 157 2) Red Bull 151 3) Mercedes 95 4) McLaren 46

"I quite like this position to be honest, because it means that you are doing something right."

A third double-podium of the year for Ferrari after Carlos Sainz's third-place finish ensured the Italian marque stayed top of the Constructors' Championship by six points from Red Bull as well.

Sainz, who will be aiming for another strong showing at his home Grand Prix, is still fifth in the drivers' standings though, with Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Mercedes' George Russell ahead of him.

A crunch weekend for Mercedes

The last five editions of the Spanish Grand Prix have all been won by Lewis Hamilton, but Mercedes' difficulties so far in 2022 have left the seven-time world champion languishing in sixth, with his sole podium so far coming in the season-opener in Bahrain.

Their lack of pace has led to questions over whether Mercedes should abandon their W13 design and revert back to their Barcelona test spec, which appeared much more consistent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix, check out some of the best previous races from Spain. Ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix, check out some of the best previous races from Spain.

Team boss Toto Wolff has not ruled that out, despite insisting the Barcelona concept is "much slower on paper", and this weekend gives them a critical reference point as they consider their plans for the rest of the season and beyond.

"I would be asking ourselves to get an answer after Barcelona because that's the real correlation we have," said Wolff on Mercedes potentially scrapping their current car design.

"And by then we will look at ourselves in the mirror and say, did we get it wrong or not?"

Can Chadwick push on in W Series?

Jamie Chadwick made the perfect start to her defence of the W Series title with victory in both races of the double-header which got this year's all-female racing category underway.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the most dramatic moments from the opening two races of the 2022 W Series in Miami. A look back at the most dramatic moments from the opening two races of the 2022 W Series in Miami.

The series now heads to Spain and both qualifying and this weekend's race will be live on Sky Sports F1 on Friday and Saturday respectively.

A third win of the year will put British racer Chadwick well on course for a third title after being crowned champion in 2019 and 2021.

Follow the Spanish Grand Prix on Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season, and it continues with the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

All the action - from Friday's two practice sessions (1pm and 4pm) through to Saturday's final practice (12pm) and qualifying (3pm) and Sunday's Grand Prix (2pm) - is live on the channel, while as always you can also follow the action online via the Sky Sports App.

Sky Sports F1's full TV schedule

Friday, May 20

8.30am: Formula 3 Practice

9.30am: F1 Drivers' Press Conference

10.35am: Formula 2 Practice

12.30pm: Spanish GP Practice One (Session starts at 1pm)

2.25pm: Formula 3 qualifying

3.45pm: Spanish GP Practice Two (Session starts at 4pm)

5.25pm: Formula 2 qualifying

6.15pm: W Series Qualifying

7pm: The F1 Show

Saturday, May 21

9.55am: Formula 3 sprint race

11.45am: Spanish GP Practice Three (Session starts at 12pm)

1.20pm: W Series Race

2.25pm: Spanish GP Qualifying Build-Up

3pm: SPANISH GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING

4.35pm: Formula 2 sprint race

5.35pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, May 22

9am: Formula 3 feature race

10.35am: Formula 2 feature race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spain

2pm: THE SPANISH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Spain

5pm: Ted's Notebook

6pm: Spanish GP Highlights