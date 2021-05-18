Monaco GP live TV times: When to watch the Formula 1 race and all sessions on Sky Sports F1 this week

There is nothing in motorsport quite like the Monaco Grand Prix and, after a year away, the most famous street race in the world returns to the Formula 1 calendar this weekend.

All the track action is live on Sky Sports F1 with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen likely to lock horns again for the fifth race in succession in what has proved a hugely entertaining start to the new season.

The Circuit de Monaco's layout remains almost frozen in time with many of the 19 corners around the 3.34-mile lap among the most famous in motorsport, from Ste Devote, to Casino Square, to Mirabeau, and the Rascasse.

As is unique for the Monaco weekend, the action kicks off with F1 practice action on a Thursday, rather than Friday.

But there is still track action on F1's traditional Principality 'rest' day too as Formula 2 returns for its second event of the season with its new-for-2021 three races per weekend format.

Sky Sports F1's Monaco GP schedule

Wednesday

5pm: The F1 Show (simulcast for free on Sky F1 YouTube)

6pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Thursday

8.40am: F2 Practice

10am: Monaco GP Practice One (Session starts at 10.30am)

12.15pm: F2 Qualifying

1.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two (Session starts at 2pm)

Friday

10.35am: F2 Sprint Race One

Saturday

7.10am: F2 Sprint Race Two

10.45am: Monaco GP Practice Three (Session starts at 11am)

1pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Monaco GP Qualifying

4.05pm: F2 Feature Race

5.30pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday

2pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag

5pm: Ted's Notebook

9.30pm: Monaco GP highlights