Monaco GP live TV times: When to watch the Formula 1 race and all sessions on Sky Sports F1 this week
F1's showpiece event is back! Watch every day of track action from Monaco, starting with Thursday practice, live on Sky Sports F1; Qualifying and the Race each start at 2pm over the weekend from the Principality
Last Updated: 18/05/21 9:10am
There is nothing in motorsport quite like the Monaco Grand Prix and, after a year away, the most famous street race in the world returns to the Formula 1 calendar this weekend.
All the track action is live on Sky Sports F1 with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen likely to lock horns again for the fifth race in succession in what has proved a hugely entertaining start to the new season.
The Circuit de Monaco's layout remains almost frozen in time with many of the 19 corners around the 3.34-mile lap among the most famous in motorsport, from Ste Devote, to Casino Square, to Mirabeau, and the Rascasse.
As is unique for the Monaco weekend, the action kicks off with F1 practice action on a Thursday, rather than Friday.
But there is still track action on F1's traditional Principality 'rest' day too as Formula 2 returns for its second event of the season with its new-for-2021 three races per weekend format.
Sky Sports F1's Monaco GP schedule
Wednesday
5pm: The F1 Show (simulcast for free on Sky F1 YouTube)
6pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Thursday
8.40am: F2 Practice
10am: Monaco GP Practice One (Session starts at 10.30am)
12.15pm: F2 Qualifying
1.45pm: Monaco GP Practice Two (Session starts at 2pm)
Friday
10.35am: F2 Sprint Race One
Saturday
7.10am: F2 Sprint Race Two
10.45am: Monaco GP Practice Three (Session starts at 11am)
1pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up
2pm: Monaco GP Qualifying
4.05pm: F2 Feature Race
5.30pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday
2pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag
5pm: Ted's Notebook
9.30pm: Monaco GP highlights