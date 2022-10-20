United States Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1 as off-track controversy simmers

Get ready for epic racing and controversy off the track - all live on Sky Sports F1 - as Formula 1 heads to Austin, Texas for a United States Grand Prix weekend that is sure to provide talking points.

Max Verstappen claimed his second championship last time out in Japan but it is another Red Bull story dominating the headlines ahead of the Circuit of the Americas race.

This is the first F1 weekend since Red Bull were found guilty of breaching the sport's cost cap, with their rivals calling for a meaningful punishment for their 'minor' infringement. The FIA is still mulling the consequences.

That storyline forms a key part of our weekend action, with both the Drivers' Press Conference (Thursday, 9pm) and the Team Principals' Press Conference (Saturday, 5,25pm) featuring Red Bull boss Christian Horner among others, live on Sky Sports F1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin Brundle discusses the cost cap system after it was announced that Red Bull overstepped the 2021 cap by less than five per cent. Martin Brundle discusses the cost cap system after it was announced that Red Bull overstepped the 2021 cap by less than five per cent.

Given the time difference Stateside, there are also later track times for the rest of the weekend.

Qualifying starts at 11pm on Saturday, with build-up from 10pm

The race starts at 8pm on Sunday, with build-up from 6.30pm

While the drivers' crown is now wrapped up, the constructors' battle lives on - though Red Bull have a big opportunity to clinch their double title triumph this weekend.

Unless Ferrari outscore Red Bull by 19 points in Texas, Red Bull will seal the team championship.

Live United States GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Thursday

9pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

7pm: The F1 Show

8pm: United States GP Practice One

10.45pm: United States GP Practice Two (session starts 11pm)

Saturday

5.25pm: Team Principals' Press Conference

7.45pm: United States GP Practice Three (session starts 8pm)

10pm: United States GP Qualifying Build-up

11pm: UNITED STATES GP QUALIFYING

12.45am (Sunday): Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

6.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: United States GP Build-up

8pm: THE UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX

9pm: Chequered Flag: United States GP Reaction

11pm: Ted's Notebook

11.30pm: United States GP Highlights