French GP: When to watch the race, qualifying and practice live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend

F1's first triple-header of the season begins with the French Grand Prix, live from Paul Ricard on Sky Sports F1.

After two successive events on street tracks, it's back to a permanent circuit in the picturesque south of France for round seven of a season that has sparkled and surprised from day one back in March.

Max Verstappen retains a four-point championship lead over Lewis Hamilton after the title protagonists unexpectedly both failed to score points in Baku, but the momentum remains with Red Bull - who still won last time out courtesy of Sergio Perez for their second triumph in a row.

Ride onboard with Lewis Hamilton for a lap of Circuit Paul Ricard ⏱💨



This 2019 lap was his 60th pole for Mercedes 👏#SkyF1 #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/LNSstvlGx5 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 15, 2021

But Mercedes are expecting a more competitive weekend, with Hamilton winning at Paul Ricard on F1's last two visits since the French GP returned to the calendar in 2018.

Sky F1's live shows begin on Thursday afternoon with The F1 Show - also shown for free live in the UK and Ireland on YouTube - and culminate in Sunday's extensive coverage of race day, with lights out at 2pm.

The French Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1

Thursday

5pm: The F1 Show Live

6pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

9am: F3 Practice Live

10am: French GP Practice One Live (Session starts at 10.30am)

12.45pm: F3 Qualifying Live

1.45pm: French GP Practice Two Live (Session starts at 2pm)

Saturday

9am: F3 Sprint Race One Live

10.45am: French GP Practice Three Live (Session starts at 11am)

1pm: French GP Qualifying build-up Live

2pm: French GP Qualifying Live

3.30pm: F3 Sprint Race Two Live

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

10.30am: F3 Feature Race Live

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday

2pm: THE FRENCH GRAND PRIX LIVE

4pm: Chequered Flag

5pm: Ted's Notebook

8pm: French GP Highlights