British GP: When to watch practice, qualifying and BOTH races on Sky Sports F1 as Sprint format debuts

Get ready for a British GP like never before this weekend on Sky Sports F1 with the debut of an all-new format, and an all-new weekend schedule.

A Grand Prix at Silverstone is a highlight on the Formula 1 calendar no matter the year but in 2021 there is even more to get excited about with three days of competitive action and, for the first time in the sport's history, a race on the Saturday to set the grid for the main race on the Sunday.

Sky F1 is your home for all the action, with a bumper team of experts at the Home of British Motorsport and a must-watch schedule. The key times for the weekend are...

Qualifying takes place on FRIDAY at 6pm, with build-up from 5.25pm

F1 Sprint takes place on SATURDAY at 4.30pm, with build-up from 3.40pm

The British GP takes place on SUNDAY at 3pm, with build-up from 1.30pm

Qualifying takes the usual Q1, Q2 and Q3 format, and sets the grid for the Saturday's F1 Sprint - a short 17-lap race. The finishing order of that debut event will in turn set the grid for the Sunday showpiece race.

On top of the above, there are also two practice sessions - one before qualifying and one before F1 Sprint - and a host of features and live shows on Sky Sports F1, including the live F1 Show from Silverstone on Thursday night.

Max Verstappen comes into the race with a 32-point title lead over home favourite Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion and seven-time Silverstone winner.

Sky Sports F1's bumper live schedule for the British GP

Thursday

6.30pm: The F1 Show (also streamed on Sky Sports F1 YouTube)

7.30pm: Drivers Press Conference

Friday

11.30am: F2 Practice

2pm: British GP Practice One (starts at 2.30pm)

4.50pm: F2 Qualifying

5.25pm: British GP Qualifying build-up

6pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING

Saturday

8.50am: F2 Sprint Race 1

11.30am: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 12pm)

2.45pm: F2 Sprint Race 2

3.40pm: British GP, F1 Sprint build-up

4.30pm: BRITISH GP F1 SPRINT

6pm: Ted's Notebook

Sunday

10.50am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday

3pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag

6pm: Ted's Notebook

7pm: British GP Highlights