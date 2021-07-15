British GP: When to watch practice, qualifying and BOTH races on Sky Sports F1 as Sprint format debuts
It's the British GP... with a difference; all-new weekend schedule at Silverstone with qualifying at 6pm on Friday, debut F1 Sprint format at 4.30pm on Saturday and the showpiece race at 3pm on Sunday; watch all live on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 15/07/21 3:08pm
Get ready for a British GP like never before this weekend on Sky Sports F1 with the debut of an all-new format, and an all-new weekend schedule.
A Grand Prix at Silverstone is a highlight on the Formula 1 calendar no matter the year but in 2021 there is even more to get excited about with three days of competitive action and, for the first time in the sport's history, a race on the Saturday to set the grid for the main race on the Sunday.
Sky F1 is your home for all the action, with a bumper team of experts at the Home of British Motorsport and a must-watch schedule. The key times for the weekend are...
- Qualifying takes place on FRIDAY at 6pm, with build-up from 5.25pm
- F1 Sprint takes place on SATURDAY at 4.30pm, with build-up from 3.40pm
- The British GP takes place on SUNDAY at 3pm, with build-up from 1.30pm
Qualifying takes the usual Q1, Q2 and Q3 format, and sets the grid for the Saturday's F1 Sprint - a short 17-lap race. The finishing order of that debut event will in turn set the grid for the Sunday showpiece race.
Get Sky Sports F1 for just £18 extra a month
Don't miss a second. Watch every race live, only on Sky Sports F1.
On top of the above, there are also two practice sessions - one before qualifying and one before F1 Sprint - and a host of features and live shows on Sky Sports F1, including the live F1 Show from Silverstone on Thursday night.
Max Verstappen comes into the race with a 32-point title lead over home favourite Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion and seven-time Silverstone winner.
Sky Sports F1's bumper live schedule for the British GP
Thursday
6.30pm: The F1 Show (also streamed on Sky Sports F1 YouTube)
7.30pm: Drivers Press Conference
Friday
11.30am: F2 Practice
2pm: British GP Practice One (starts at 2.30pm)
4.50pm: F2 Qualifying
5.25pm: British GP Qualifying build-up
6pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING
Saturday
8.50am: F2 Sprint Race 1
11.30am: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 12pm)
2.45pm: F2 Sprint Race 2
3.40pm: British GP, F1 Sprint build-up
4.30pm: BRITISH GP F1 SPRINT
6pm: Ted's Notebook
Sunday
10.50am: F2 Feature Race
1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday
3pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX
5pm: Chequered Flag
6pm: Ted's Notebook
7pm: British GP Highlights