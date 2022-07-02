British GP: Carlos Sainz snatches first F1 pole from Max Verstappen in epic wet qualifying

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Sainz secured his first ever pole position in Formula One at the British Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz secured his first ever pole position in Formula One at the British Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz claimed his first Formula 1 pole position after snatching the fastest time off Max Verstappen in a thrilling wet British GP qualifying.

With heavy rain falling at Silverstone, Verstappen had dominated the shootout and appeared to have Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton as his closest challengers - before Sainz found pace with his all-important last lap.

"No way! I didn't expect that one!" said Sainz, who was 0.072s faster than Verstappen to seal his first pole on his 151st attempt.

Sainz also overhauled his Ferrari team-mate, with Leclerc spinning on his final attempt and finishing three-tenths off in third, ahead of Sergio Perez.

Verstappen, who also spun earlier in Q3,, said he was hindered by the yellow flags caused by Leclerc on his crucial lap.

Mercedes' pace in practice and Q2 - when Hamilton was just behind Verstappen - failed to convert to Q3 as Hamilton was the lead Silver Arrow in fifth, a second off the pace.

George Russell was only eighth.

Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso split the Mercedes, while Nicholas Latifi provided the big surprise of qualifying by getting his Williams all the way through to Q3 in the mixed conditions.

British GP Qualifying, Top 10

1) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6) Lando Norris, McLaren

7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8) George Russell, Mercedes

9) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

10) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

How did Sainz surprise Verstappen for maiden pole?

Verstappen came into qualifying as the big favourite following his exploits in the dry and - while a torrential downpour just before Q1 threatened to mix up the grid - the world champion was still dominant in the wet.

Verstappen topped a Q1 session that saw both Aston Martin and Haas cars exit early, and Q2 ahead of Hamilton.

Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon were the surprise exits from that segment, with heavier rain meaning improvements were impossible for those who didn't get a lap in early.

Verstappen made his first mistake of qualifying with a 360 pirouette on his first lap of Q3, and it was a relentless final shootout with drivers staying out for flying lap after flying lap as the rain stopped.

The timesheets were constantly changing but Verstappen was still the driver to beat, even after being knocked off top spot by Leclerc in the closing stages.

He posted a purple opening sector on his last lap, before a spin - inconveniently from his main title rival - caused Verstappen to lose half a second in the middle sector.

That opened the door, and Sainz duly took the ultimate opportunity. The Spaniard had been off the pace through the shootout - only fourth in Q2 - finding unexpected speed when it mattered most. Much to his surprise.

"I felt terrible out there!" he said on team radio. "How did I do P1?"

After his first career pole, Sainz now is in the best position to claim his first career win in Sunday's race. Although he will certainly have the title leader, and a determined team-mate, snapping at his heels.

What happened to Mercedes, Hamilton?

Mercedes came into qualifying with aspirations challenging further towards the front following their car upgrades, and those high hopes were boosted further by Hamilton challenging Verstappen in Q2.

But while Hamilton said "we could have been in the top three", neither he or team-mate George Russell could delight the home crowd with competitive pace in Q3.

Red Bull and Ferrari were consistently faster as conditions improved, and Hamilton finished a second off.

"I'm a little bit gutted really," he told Sky Sports F1. "Obviously we have such a great crowd here and I was pushing so hard to get on the front row and fight for pole position today.

"I was gunning for second at least and so to end fifth, it makes tomorrow tough."

Russell said a mistake on his final lap was the reason for him finishing eighth.

Qualifying was therefore ultimately a major dent in Mercedes' hopes of a first win of the season, and Hamilton's of a record-breaking ninth Silverstone win.

British GP Qualifying timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:40.983 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.072 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.315 4) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.633 5) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.012 6) Lando Norris McLaren +1.101 7) Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.133 8) George Russell Mercedes +1.178 9) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.736 10) Nicholas Latifi Williams +22.112 Out in Q2 11) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:43.702 12) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:44.232 13) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:44.311 14) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:44.355 15) Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:45.190 Out in Q1 16) Alexander Albon Williams 1:42.078 17) Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:42.159 18) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:42.666 19) Mick Schumacher Haas 1;42.708 20) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.430

