Hungarian GP: When to watch the race, qualifying and practice live only on Sky Sports F1

Well follow that, Hungary.

After the drama and controversy of Silverstone as F1's title rivals clashed to acrimonious and dramatic effect, the sport reconvenes at the Hungaroring on the outskirts of Budapest for the final race weekend before the summer break.

F1 reverts to its usual weekend format after the first sprint trial at the British GP, with the track action starting on Friday morning as usual.

Sky F1's live coverage commences with Thursday evening's F1 Show at 5pm, with all the latest news from around the sport and on Red Bull's request for Lewis Hamilton's Silverstone penalty to be reviewed. The show is also available to stream for free on Sky Sports F1's YouTube channel (UK and Ireland).

Qualifying is at 2pm on Saturday with build-up from 1pm

The Hungarian GP is at 2pm on Sunday with build-up from 12.30pm

Hamilton's win at Silverstone has cut Max Verstappen's title lead to just eight points, with Mercedes back within four of Red Bull in the constructors' chase. McLaren's Lando Norris, meanwhile, will bid to maintain third in the standings ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez after a storming start to his season.

1:00 After the dramatic and controversial events of Silverstone, do not miss the Hungarian GP live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend After the dramatic and controversial events of Silverstone, do not miss the Hungarian GP live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend

Hungarian GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Thursday

5pm: The F1 Show Live (also streamed on Sky Sports F1 YouTube)

6pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

9.05am: Formula 3 Practice Live

10am: Hungarian GP Practice One Live (session starts 10.30am)

12.45pm: Formula 3 Qualifying Live

1.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two Live (session starts 2pm)

Saturday

9.25am: Formula 3 Sprint Race 1 Live

10.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three Live (session starts 11am)

1pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying build-up Live

2pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying Live

4.45pm: Formula 3 Sprint Race 2 Live

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

9.35am: Formula 3 Feature Race Live

12.30pm: Hungarian GP: Grand Prix Sunday Live

2pm: THE 2021 HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX LIVE

4pm: Hungarian GP: Chequered flag Live

5pm: Ted's Notebook Live

6pm: Hungarian GP Highlights