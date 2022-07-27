Hungarian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1

It's been labelled a must-win by Ferrari after Charles Leclerc's crash in France gave Max Verstappen a big title lead - and you can watch the Hungarian GP all live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

The race, from the tight and twisty Hungaroring, is Formula 1's last before the four-week summer break and Verstappen holds a 63-point title advantage after Leclerc spun out from the lead last weekend in France.

Ferrari, however, do appear to have the car advantage over Red Bull at present - while Mercedes are also edging back into the fight.

The key times for Sky Sports F1's coverage this weekend are:

Qualifying is on Saturday at 3pm, with build-up from 2.30pm

The Hungarian Grand Prix is on Sunday at 2pm, with build-up from 12.30pm

There is also a full schedule of support series this weekend, while the W Series is also back as Jamie Chadwick looks to extend her magical winning run.

You can watch all the action on TV, via Sky Go and the app, while there will be regular updates on Sky Sports News and our digital platforms.

Live Hungarian GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Thursday

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

8.30am: F3 Practice

9.40am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: Hungarian GP Practice One (session starts 1pm)

2.25pm: F3 Qualifying

3.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

6.15pm: W Series Qualifying

7pm: The F1 Show: Hungary

Saturday

9.55am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)

1.20pm: W Series Race

2.30pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: HUNGARIAN GP QUALIFYING

4.55pm: F2 Sprint

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

9am: F3 Feature Race

10.25am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Hungarian GP Build-up

2pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP Reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook