Hungarian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1
Hungarian GP is F1's last race before the August summer break and Max Verstappen suddenly has a mighty title lead; watch all the action live on Sky Sports, with qualifying on Saturday at 3pm and the race on Sunday at 2pm
Last Updated: 27/07/22 11:40am
It's been labelled a must-win by Ferrari after Charles Leclerc's crash in France gave Max Verstappen a big title lead - and you can watch the Hungarian GP all live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.
The race, from the tight and twisty Hungaroring, is Formula 1's last before the four-week summer break and Verstappen holds a 63-point title advantage after Leclerc spun out from the lead last weekend in France.
Ferrari, however, do appear to have the car advantage over Red Bull at present - while Mercedes are also edging back into the fight.
The key times for Sky Sports F1's coverage this weekend are:
- Qualifying is on Saturday at 3pm, with build-up from 2.30pm
- The Hungarian Grand Prix is on Sunday at 2pm, with build-up from 12.30pm
There is also a full schedule of support series this weekend, while the W Series is also back as Jamie Chadwick looks to extend her magical winning run.
You can watch all the action on TV, via Sky Go and the app, while there will be regular updates on Sky Sports News and our digital platforms.
Live Hungarian GP schedule on Sky Sports F1
Thursday
2pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday
8.30am: F3 Practice
9.40am: F2 Practice
12.30pm: Hungarian GP Practice One (session starts 1pm)
2.25pm: F3 Qualifying
3.45pm: Hungarian GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)
5.25pm: F2 Qualifying
6.15pm: W Series Qualifying
7pm: The F1 Show: Hungary
Saturday
9.55am: F3 Sprint Race
11.45am: Hungarian GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)
1.20pm: W Series Race
2.30pm: Hungarian GP Qualifying Build-up
3pm: HUNGARIAN GP QUALIFYING
4.55pm: F2 Sprint
6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday
9am: F3 Feature Race
10.25am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Hungarian GP Build-up
2pm: THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
4pm: Chequered Flag: Hungarian GP Reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook