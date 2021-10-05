Turkish Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports F1 this weekend
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen split by just two points heading to Turkish GP, the first of seven races to finish 2021 season; watch qualifying live on Saturday at 1pm, the race live on Sunday at 1pm
Last Updated: 05/10/21 11:27am
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's gripping championship battle continues at this weekend's Turkish GP, and you can watch it all live on Sky Sports F1.
The title protagonists - following an epic Russian GP where Hamilton took his 100th F1 win but Verstappen recovered from 20th to second - are split by just two points heading to Istanbul Park, where more drama is in store.
The Turkish GP, on the calendar again this season after its incident-filled 2020 return following a nine-year absence, is one of seven remaining races and so is crucial for the championship.
The key times for this weekend are:
- Qualifying starts at 1pm on Saturday, with build-up from 12pm
- The race starts at 1pm on Sunday, with build-up from 11.30am
Sky F1's coverage begins on Thursday with the live F1 Show from the paddock, dissecting all the news from media day, while it will be boosted by the return of Jenson Button this weekend.
Button, the 2009 world champion, will be offering his expert punditry throughout the weekend.
Sky Sports F1's Turkish GP schedule
Thursday
4pm: The F1 Show Live (also streamed on Sky Sports F1 YouTube)
5pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday
9am: Turkish GP Practice One Live (session starts at 9.30am)
12.45pm: Turkish GP Practice Two Live (session starts at 1pm)
Saturday
9.45am: Turkish GP Practice Three Live (session starts at 10am)
12pm: Turkish GP Qualifying Build-Up Live
1pm: TURKISH GP QUALIFYING LIVE
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday
11.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Turkey Live
1pm: THE TURKISH GRAND PRIX LIVE
3pm: Turkish GP Chequered Flag Live
4pm: Ted's Notebook Live
5pm: Turkish GP Highlights