Italian GP 2023: When to watch Practice, Qualifying and Grand Prix from Monza live on Sky Sports F1

Max Verstappen's quest for a record-breaking 10th win on the spin, Ferrari's search for 2023 redemption on home soil, and the ever-changing battle for supremacy behind Red Bull - don't miss a minute of the Italian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

In the final leg of the European phase of the season, Monza welcomes back Formula 1 for a weekend always steeped in rich tradition, nostalgia and, of course, flat-out pace at the revered Temple of Speed where cars clock up to 220mph.

The circuit's combination of long straights and chicanes is unique in the sport, dictating that teams bring bespoke low-downforce aerodynamic packages for this weekend, which can sometimes spring a surprise or two in the pecking order.

Here are your key live times for the Formula 1 action on Sky Sports F1:

Qualifying begins at 3pm on Saturday, with build-up from 2.10pm

Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 12.30pm ahead of lights out at 2pm

And, of course, no where is the pressure hotter on Ferrari than here.

Charles Leclerc duly delivered a pole position for the Tifosi last year but it was that man Verstappen who beat him to victory in the race. The Scuderia's fresh 2023 disappointment at Zandvoort last weekend will have only heightened the expectancy among their fans to try and turn things around here.

Red Bull once more put their 100 per cent winning run this season on the line and, in a potential warning from history, Monza was the place where McLaren's own quest for an invincible campaign famously unravelled back in 1988.

With F1 joined by F2 and F3 for its season finale, this weekend it is set to be a busy three days of high-speed action around one of the oldest tracks of them all.

Check out the funniest moments from last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, including dancing stewards and Hollywood legend Steve Carell joining the team on the grid!

Sky Sports F1's live Italian GP schedule

Thursday 31 August

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday 1 September

8.35am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Italian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

2pm: F3 Qualifying

2.45pm: F2 Qualifying

3.40pm: Italian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday 2 September

8.20am: F3 Sprint Race

11.15am: Italian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint Race

2.10pm: Italian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Italian GP Qualifying

4.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday 3 September

7.10am: F3 Feature Race

8.15am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Italian GP build-up

2pm: THE ITALIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Italian GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

