Belgian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports as Formula 1 returns

Belgian Grand Prix: Formula 1 returns

Formula 1 is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as a rollercoaster season resumes with the Belgian Grand Prix.

After a four-week summer break filled with off-track drama and transfer rumours, the magnificent and historic Spa-Francorchamps will welcome back 2022's grid for three days of racing action.

The key times are:

Qualifying is live at 3pm on Saturday, August 27, with build-up from 2pm

The race is live at 2pm on Sunday, August 28, with build-up from 12.30pm

Max Verstappen holds a mighty 80-point lead over Charles Leclerc after a woeful run into the summer break for the fancied Ferrari, with the Dutchman well on his way to a title defence.

But Mercedes have showed promising form in recent races and are threatening to enter the fight with Red Bull and the Scuderia, adding further intrigue to the championship.

Sky Sports F1's live Belgian GP schedule

Thursday, August 25

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday, August 26

9.25am: F3 Practice

10.35am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: Belgian GP Practice One (session starts 1pm)

2.25pm: F3 Qualifying

3.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

6.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday, August 27

9.30am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45pm: Belgian GP Practice Three (session starts 12pm)

2pm: Belgian GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: BELGIAN GP QUALIFYING

4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

Sunday, August 28

7.45am: F2 Feature Race

9.15am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Belgian GP Build-up

2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Belgian GP Reaction

5.30pm: Belgian GP Highlights