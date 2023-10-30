Sao Paulo GP 2023: When to watch practice, qualifying, Sprint, Sprint Shootout and Grand Prix at Interlagos

The final Formula 1 Sprint weekend is upon us as the Americas triple-header comes to an end with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports.

Interlagos has produced some of the sport's most dramatic moments since it first joined the calendar in 1973 including a chaotic 2003 race in the wet, Lewis Hamilton's last-gasp maiden title in 2008, Sebastian Vettel's rollercoaster ride on his way to the 2012 championship and Max Verstappen's all-out attack defence against Hamilton in 2021.

Verstappen broke his own record for the most wins in a single season with his 16th triumph of 2023 last time out and will be looking for a second win in Brazil.

George Russell took his first-ever F1 win last year in Sao Paulo after fending off team-mate Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two and Toto Wolff is hopeful they will go strong once again this weekend.

Hamilton is just 20 points behind Sergio Perez in the battle for second in the drivers' championship and Mercedes hold a 22-point advantage over Ferrari in the race for runners-up in the constructors' championship.

It's the final Sprint weekend of 2023 and the layout of the Interlagos circuit always makes for some stunning racing and you can see it all live on Sky Sports F1.

The races left live on Sky Sports F1 in 2023 Date Grand Prix UK race start time November 3-5 Sao Paulo GP* 5pm November 17-19 Las Vegas GP 6am November 24-26 Abu Dhabi GP 1pm *Sprint weekend

- Qualifying begins at 6pm on Friday, with build-up from 5pm

- Sprint Race starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, with build-up from 5.30pm

- Sao Paulo Grand Prix gets under way at 5pm on Sunday, with build-up from 3.30pm

Drivers' championship top 10 ahead of Sao Paulo GP Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 491 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 240 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 220 4) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 183 5) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 183 6) Lando Norris McLaren 169 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 166 8) George Russell Mercedes 151 9) Oscar Piastri McLaren 87 10) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 56

Constructors' championship top five ahead of Sao Paulo GP Team Points 1) Red Bull 731 2) Mercedes 371 3) Ferrari 349 4) McLaren 256 5) Aston Martin 236

When to watch the Sao Paulo GP live only on Sky Sports F1

Thursday November 2

4pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday November 3

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice (session starts at 2.30pm)

5pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying build-up (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying (also on Sky Sports Main Event)

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Saturday November 4

1.30pm: Sprint Shootout build-up

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Shootout

5.30pm: Sprint build-up

6.30pm: SAO PAULO SPRINT

8pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

Sunday November 5

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up

5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction

8pm: Ted's Notebook

