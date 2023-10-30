Sao Paulo GP 2023: When to watch practice, qualifying, Sprint, Sprint Shootout and Grand Prix at Interlagos
Interlagos hosts the final F1 Sprint weekend of the season and it's a track that has served up some of the sport's most dramatic moments; watch every session of the Sao Paulo GP live on Sky Sports F1, with lights out for Sunday's race at 5pm
Last Updated: 30/10/23 11:57am
The final Formula 1 Sprint weekend is upon us as the Americas triple-header comes to an end with the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports.
Interlagos has produced some of the sport's most dramatic moments since it first joined the calendar in 1973 including a chaotic 2003 race in the wet, Lewis Hamilton's last-gasp maiden title in 2008, Sebastian Vettel's rollercoaster ride on his way to the 2012 championship and Max Verstappen's all-out attack defence against Hamilton in 2021.
Verstappen broke his own record for the most wins in a single season with his 16th triumph of 2023 last time out and will be looking for a second win in Brazil.
- Latest F1 championship standings and results
- Stream every F1 race and more with NOW
- Get Sky Sports | Listen to the Sky Sports F1 Podcast
George Russell took his first-ever F1 win last year in Sao Paulo after fending off team-mate Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two and Toto Wolff is hopeful they will go strong once again this weekend.
Hamilton is just 20 points behind Sergio Perez in the battle for second in the drivers' championship and Mercedes hold a 22-point advantage over Ferrari in the race for runners-up in the constructors' championship.
It's the final Sprint weekend of 2023 and the layout of the Interlagos circuit always makes for some stunning racing and you can see it all live on Sky Sports F1.
The races left live on Sky Sports F1 in 2023
|Date
|Grand Prix
|UK race start time
|November 3-5
|Sao Paulo GP*
|5pm
|November 17-19
|Las Vegas GP
|6am
|November 24-26
|Abu Dhabi GP
|1pm
|*Sprint weekend
- Qualifying begins at 6pm on Friday, with build-up from 5pm
- Sprint Race starts at 6.30pm on Saturday, with build-up from 5.30pm
- Sao Paulo Grand Prix gets under way at 5pm on Sunday, with build-up from 3.30pm
Drivers' championship top 10 ahead of Sao Paulo GP
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|491
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|240
|3) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|220
|4) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|183
|5) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|183
|6) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|169
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|166
|8) George Russell
|Mercedes
|151
|9) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|87
|10) Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|56
Constructors' championship top five ahead of Sao Paulo GP
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|731
|2) Mercedes
|371
|3) Ferrari
|349
|4) McLaren
|256
|5) Aston Martin
|236
When to watch the Sao Paulo GP live only on Sky Sports F1
Thursday November 2
- 4pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday November 3
- 2pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice (session starts at 2.30pm)
- 5pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying build-up (also on Sky Sports Main Event)
6pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying (also on Sky Sports Main Event)
- 8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Saturday November 4
- 1.30pm: Sprint Shootout build-up
- 2pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Shootout
- 5.30pm: Sprint build-up
- 6.30pm: SAO PAULO SPRINT
- 8pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
Sunday November 5
- 3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up
- 5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX
- 7pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction
- 8pm: Ted's Notebook
F1 heads straight to Brazil for the final leg of the Americas triple header and the last Sprint weekend of the 2023 season. Watch every session from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 from Friday, with Sunday's race at 5pm. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW