Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for 2021 due to ongoing Covid-19 issues in the country

The Japanese Grand Prix in October has been cancelled due to the “ongoing complexities” of Covid-19 in the country.

After discussions with F1 and the Suzuka event's promoter, the country's government have taken the decision to shelve the October 8-10 event for the second successive year amid the pandemic.

F1 is understood to have been planning for such a scenario and have options to keep the calendar at the planned 23 races.

The cancellation of November's Australian GP last month meant there was already one slot free on the schedule.

A finalised 2021 calendar is expected to be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

"It is unfortunate that, for a second consecutive year, it has not been possible to hold the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix at Suzuka." #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #PoweredByHonda — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) August 18, 2021

"Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond," said the sport in a statement.

The F1 season resumes next week after its summer break at the Belgian GP, the first event of a triple header which also includes the returning Dutch GP at Zandvoort and then the Italian GP at Monza.

Eleven of the planned record 23 races for 2021 have already taken place. Twelve more were originally scheduled to follow in the space of 16 weeks up to and including the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 12.

The cancellations of Australia and Japan mean only 10 of the remaining events are currently confirmed, with doubts remaining over several more 'flyaway' rounds such as Mexico and Brazil.

