Japanese Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports

Get ready to set those early alarms as Formula 1 heads to the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

After Red Bull's winning streak was ended on the streets of Singapore, all eyes will be on whether that was a one-off anomaly in 2023 or if the RB19 has suddenly lost some of its dominant pace.

Suzuka is one of the best circuits on the F1 calendar, and as ever you will be able to watch every session of the Japanese GP live on Sky Sports F1.

Qualifying takes place at 7am on Saturday, with lights out for Sunday's race at 6am.

All of Saturday and Sunday's action will also be live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Having missed their first chance to wrap up the Constructors' Championship in Singapore, Red Bull will be once again seeking to confirm back-to-back titles this weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ted Kravitz is in the paddock as he reviews all the biggest stories from the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Ted Kravitz is in the paddock as he reviews all the biggest stories from the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

Max Verstappen can't quite wrap up the drivers' crown yet, as he did when F1 visited Suzuka a little later in the season last year, but can move himself right to the brink ahead of Qatar in a fortnight's time.

After ending a 14-month wait for another race win, Ferrari go in search of back-to-back race victories and three poles in a row with the eyes renewed on Mercedes' second place in the Constructors' Championship.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The battle for third in the drivers' - and perhaps even further down the line, second - is also heating up after Lewis Hamilton moved ahead of Aston Martin rival Fernando Alonso for the first time this year.

Singapore victor Carlos Sainz is not too far behind the legendary pair now either with seven races still to go.

Sky Sports F1's live Japanese GP schedule

Thursday September 21

5am: Drivers' Press Conference

10.30am: Drivers' Press Conference repeat

Friday September 22

3am: Japanese GP Practice One (Session starts 3.30am)

6.45am: Japanese GP Practice Two (Session starts 7am)

8.45am: The F1 Show: Japan

10am: Japanese GP Practice One highlights

11.15am: Japanese GP Practice Two highlights

Saturday September 23

3.15am: Japanese GP Practice Three (Session starts 3.30am)*

6am: Japanese GP Qualifying build-up*

7am: Japanese GP Qualifying*

9am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

9.30am: Japanese GP Qualifying highlights

Sunday September 24

4.30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Japanese GP build-up*

6am: THE JAPANESE GRAND PRIX*

8am: Chequered Flag: Japanese GP reaction*

9am: Ted's Notebook

9.30am: Japanese GP race replay

12pm: Japanese GP highlights

*Also on Sky Sports Main Event

Watch the whole Japanese Grand Prix weekend live on Sky Sports F1. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW. Cancel anytime