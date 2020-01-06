F1 News

DHL Fastest Lap Award 2020

Check out the fastest drivers this season

The DHL Fastest Lap Award was established in 2007 to recognise the driver who most consistently demonstrates pure speed, with the fastest lap at the highest number of races each season.

Since it was founded, the award has been won by seven different drivers. Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 title and now holds the record number of DHL Fastest Lap Awards, with four victories in the competition.

DHL Fastest Lap Award 2020 - Standings

Grand Prix Driver Team Time Lap
Australia
Bahrain
Vietnam
China
Netherlands
Spain
Monaco
Azerbaijan
Canada
France
Austria
Great Britain
Hungary
Belgium
Italy
Singapore
Russia
Japan
United States
Mexico City
Brazil
Abu Dhabi

History

2019 Lewis Hamilton
2018 Valtteri Bottas
2017 Lewis Hamilton
2016 Nico Rosberg
2015 Lewis Hamilton
2014 Lewis Hamilton
2013 Sebastian Vettel
2012 Sebastian Vettel
2011 Mark Webber
2010 Fernando Alonso
2009 Sebastian Vettel
2008 Kimi Raikkonen
2007 Kimi Raikkonen

