DHL Fastest Lap Award 2020
Check out the fastest drivers this season
Last Updated: 06/01/20 2:40pm
The DHL Fastest Lap Award was established in 2007 to recognise the driver who most consistently demonstrates pure speed, with the fastest lap at the highest number of races each season.
Since it was founded, the award has been won by seven different drivers. Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 title and now holds the record number of DHL Fastest Lap Awards, with four victories in the competition.
DHL Fastest Lap Award 2020 - Standings
|Grand Prix
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Australia
|Bahrain
|Vietnam
|China
|Netherlands
|Spain
|Monaco
|Azerbaijan
|Canada
|France
|Austria
|Great Britain
|Hungary
|Belgium
|Italy
|Singapore
|Russia
|Japan
|United States
|Mexico City
|Brazil
|Abu Dhabi
History
|2019
|Lewis Hamilton
|2018
|Valtteri Bottas
|2017
|Lewis Hamilton
|2016
|Nico Rosberg
|2015
|Lewis Hamilton
|2014
|Lewis Hamilton
|2013
|Sebastian Vettel
|2012
|Sebastian Vettel
|2011
|Mark Webber
|2010
|Fernando Alonso
|2009
|Sebastian Vettel
|2008
|Kimi Raikkonen
|2007
|Kimi Raikkonen