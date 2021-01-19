DHL Fastest Lap Award 2021

DHL fastest lap award

The DHL Fastest Lap Award was established in 2007 to recognise the driver who most consistently demonstrates pure speed, with the fastest lap at the highest number of races each season.

Since it was founded, the award has been won by seven different drivers. Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 title and holds the record number of DHL Fastest Lap Awards, with five victories in the competition. Can he make it three in a row in 2021?