DHL Fastest Lap Award 2021

Check out the fastest drivers this season

Last Updated: 19/01/21 5:01pm

The DHL Fastest Lap Award was established in 2007 to recognise the driver who most consistently demonstrates pure speed, with the fastest lap at the highest number of races each season.

Since it was founded, the award has been won by seven different drivers. Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 title and holds the record number of DHL Fastest Lap Awards, with five victories in the competition. Can he make it three in a row in 2021?

History

2020 Lewis Hamilton
2019 Lewis Hamilton
2018 Valtteri Bottas
2017 Lewis Hamilton
2016 Nico Rosberg
2015 Lewis Hamilton
2014 Lewis Hamilton
2013 Sebastian Vettel
2012 Sebastian Vettel
2011 Mark Webber
2010 Fernando Alonso
2009 Sebastian Vettel
2008 Kimi Raikkonen
2007 Kimi Raikkonen

