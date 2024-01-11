DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award 2024

Thursday 11 January 2024 12:55, UK
Red Bull secured their sixth Fastest Pit Stop title in a row in 2023.
Pit stops are possibly the most visual evidence of why Formula One racing is a team sport.
The DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award was established in 2015 to recognise outstanding teamwork and performance from the 'unsung heroes' who make a critically important contribution to the drivers' success on the track.
|Grand Prix
|Team
|Driver
|Fastest Stop
|Bahrain
|Saudi Arabia
|Australia
|Japan
|China
|United States
|Emilia-Romagne
|Monaco
|Canada
|Spain
|Austria
|Great Britain
|Hungary
|Belgium
|Netherlands
|Italy
|Azerbaijan
|Singapore
|United States
|Mexico
|Brazil
|Las Vegas
|Qatar
|Abu Dhabi
2023 RANKING
|Pos.
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|543
|2
|Ferrari
|468
|3
|McLaren
|418
|4
|AlphaTauri
|255
|5
|Alpine
|191
|6
|Aston Martin
|145
|7
|Mercedes
|100
|8
|Williams
|50
|9
|Alfa Romeo
|38
|10
|Haas
|14