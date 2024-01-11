 Skip to content

DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award 2024

Thursday 11 January 2024 12:55, UK

DHL Fastest Pit Stop
Red Bull secured their sixth Fastest Pit Stop title in a row in 2023.

Pit stops are possibly the most visual evidence of why Formula One racing is a team sport.

The DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award was established in 2015 to recognise outstanding teamwork and performance from the 'unsung heroes' who make a critically important contribution to the drivers' success on the track.

DHL Fastest Pit Stop 2024 - Standings

Grand Prix Team Driver Fastest Stop
Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Australia
Japan
China
United States
Emilia-Romagne
Monaco
Canada
Spain
Austria
Great Britain
Hungary
Belgium
Netherlands
Italy
Azerbaijan
Singapore
United States
Mexico
Brazil
Las Vegas
Qatar
Abu Dhabi

2023 RANKING

Pos.TeamPoints
1Red Bull543
2Ferrari468
3McLaren418
4AlphaTauri255
5Alpine191
6Aston Martin145
7Mercedes100
8Williams50
9Alfa Romeo38
10Haas14

