Singapore Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen bids for title
Singapore GP back for first time since 2019, with Max Verstappen bidding for earliest title victory in two decades; Watch the whole weekend live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying on Saturday at 2pm and the race on Sunday at 1pm
Last Updated: 29/09/22 10:55am
The Singapore GP is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen gets his first chance to clinch the 2022 title.
The first of six races to finish a pulsating season, the spectacular night race from Marina Bay returns for the first time since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.
All the action is live on Sky Sports F1, with the key times being:
- Qualifying is live on Saturday at 2pm, with build-up from 1pm
- The race is live on Sunday at 1pm, with build-up from 11.30am
Verstappen can wrap up the earliest drivers' championship in 20 years if results go his way on Sunday, although he does need a sixth victory in a row along with appalling races for Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.
Elsewhere, Mercedes are looking for their first victory of the season.
Sky Sports F1's live Singapore GP schedule
Thursday, September 29
12pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday, September 30
10.30am: Singapore GP Practice One (session starts 11am)
1.45pm: Singapore GP Practice Two (session starts 2pm)
3.15pm: Singapore GP: The F1 Show
Saturday, October 1
9.35am: W Series Qualifying
10.45am: Singapore GP Practice Three (session starts 11am)
1pm: Singapore GP Qualifying Build-up
2pm: SINGAPORE GP QUALIFYING
3.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday, October 2
9.35am: W Series Race
11.30am: Singapore GP Build-up: Grand Prix Sunday
1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX
3pm: Singapore GP Reaction: Chequered Flag
4pm: Ted's Notebook
5pm: Singapore GP Highlights