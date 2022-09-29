Singapore Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen bids for title

The Singapore GP is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as Max Verstappen gets his first chance to clinch the 2022 title.

The first of six races to finish a pulsating season, the spectacular night race from Marina Bay returns for the first time since 2019 after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.

All the action is live on Sky Sports F1, with the key times being:

Qualifying is live on Saturday at 2pm, with build-up from 1pm

The race is live on Sunday at 1pm, with build-up from 11.30am

Verstappen can wrap up the earliest drivers' championship in 20 years if results go his way on Sunday, although he does need a sixth victory in a row along with appalling races for Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

Elsewhere, Mercedes are looking for their first victory of the season.

Ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at the Marina Bay Street Circuit

Sky Sports F1's live Singapore GP schedule

Thursday, September 29

12pm: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday, September 30

10.30am: Singapore GP Practice One (session starts 11am)

1.45pm: Singapore GP Practice Two (session starts 2pm)

3.15pm: Singapore GP: The F1 Show

Saturday, October 1

9.35am: W Series Qualifying

10.45am: Singapore GP Practice Three (session starts 11am)

1pm: Singapore GP Qualifying Build-up

2pm: SINGAPORE GP QUALIFYING

3.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, October 2

9.35am: W Series Race

11.30am: Singapore GP Build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Singapore GP Reaction: Chequered Flag

4pm: Ted's Notebook

5pm: Singapore GP Highlights