Abu Dhabi GP: When to watch Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen's F1 title decider live on Sky Sports
Get the full Sky Sports experience for F1's huge championship-deciding weekend in Abu Dhabi; All five track sessions live on Sky Sports F1, Main Event and Sky Showcase from Friday; Qualifying and the Race each start at 1pm on Saturday and Sunday respectively
Last Updated: 09/12/21 4:41pm
And so it all comes down to this: Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen in the Decider in the Desert to determine the destiny of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship crown.
Nine months and 21 races after it all began with a gripping duel for victory under floodlights in Bahrain, the championship protagonists are back square on points and ready to duel one more time - this time under the lights of the Abu Dhabi GP's Yas Marina circuit.
Sky Sports F1 has all the angles covered to provide the most comprehensive live service for one of the biggest weekends in the sport's recent history after one of the fiercest driver and team championship battles of all time.
- Decider in the Desert: The Q&A on F1's Lewis vs Max showdown
- Special feature: The story of a remarkable F1 title fight
- Sky F1's YouTube channel
All five track sessions are being shown live on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and, making them available for all Sky TV customers, Sky Showcase too.
The key live times for the weekend are:
- Qualifying is at 1pm on Saturday, with build-up from 12pm
- The Abu Dhabi GP starts at 1pm on Sunday, with build-up from 11.30am
In addition to Sky's usual live F1 weekend service, there are two additional special shows added to the schedule - both of which will also be available to stream live on Sky F1's YouTube channel.
On Friday, watch a bonus half-hour edition of The F1 Show titled Decider in the Desert wrapping up all the action and latest news from the day's two practice sessions ahead of Saturday's crucial qualifying.
Then on Saturday after F1 and F2 qualifying there will be a show called F1 Champions, a unique programme featuring three former title winners turned Sky pundits - Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button and Damon Hill - as they discuss just what it is like to be on the verge of a career-defining title-deciding day.
On air from 11.30am for a 1pm race start on Sunday, Sky Sports F1 will have the 'Sports Recap' function available throughout the race on Sky Q.
All coverage is also available to watch on the Sky Sports App for subscribers.
Sky Sports F1's Abu Dhabi GP schedule
FRIDAY
7.35am: F2 Practice Live
9am: F1 Practice One Live (Session starts 9.30am)
12.45pm: F1 Practice Two Live (Session starts 1pm)
2.25pm: F2 Qualifying Live
3.05pm: The F1 Show: Decider in the Desert Live (also on YouTube)
SATURDAY
8.10am: F2 Sprint Race One Live
9.45am: F1 Practice Two Live (Session starts 10am)
12pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up Live
1pm: ABU DHABI GP QUALIFYING LIVE
2.40pm: F2 Sprint Race Two Live
3.40pm: F1 Champions Live (also on YouTube)
4.40pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
SUNDAY
8.50am: F2 Feature Race Live
11.30am: Abu Dhabi GP: Grand Prix Sunday Live
1pm: THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX LIVE
3pm: Abu Dhabi GP: Chequered Flag Live
4.30pm: Ted's Notebook Live
5.30pm: Abu Dhabi GP highlights