Abu Dhabi GP: When to watch Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen's F1 title decider live on Sky Sports

And so it all comes down to this: Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen in the Decider in the Desert to determine the destiny of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship crown.

Nine months and 21 races after it all began with a gripping duel for victory under floodlights in Bahrain, the championship protagonists are back square on points and ready to duel one more time - this time under the lights of the Abu Dhabi GP's Yas Marina circuit.

Sky Sports F1 has all the angles covered to provide the most comprehensive live service for one of the biggest weekends in the sport's recent history after one of the fiercest driver and team championship battles of all time.

All five track sessions are being shown live on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and, making them available for all Sky TV customers, Sky Showcase too.

The key live times for the weekend are:

Qualifying is at 1pm on Saturday, with build-up from 12pm

The Abu Dhabi GP starts at 1pm on Sunday, with build-up from 11.30am

In addition to Sky's usual live F1 weekend service, there are two additional special shows added to the schedule - both of which will also be available to stream live on Sky F1's YouTube channel.

On Friday, watch a bonus half-hour edition of The F1 Show titled Decider in the Desert wrapping up all the action and latest news from the day's two practice sessions ahead of Saturday's crucial qualifying.

Then on Saturday after F1 and F2 qualifying there will be a show called F1 Champions, a unique programme featuring three former title winners turned Sky pundits - Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button and Damon Hill - as they discuss just what it is like to be on the verge of a career-defining title-deciding day.

