Abu Dhabi GP: FIA says controversy around final laps 'tarnishing the image of the championship' and promises review for 2022

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, has said it will conduct an "analysis and clarification exercise" into the controversial events at the end of the Abu Dhabi GP - acknowledging fallout from Sunday's race is currently "tarnishing the image of the Championship".

In a statement following a planned meeting of its World Motor Sport Council on Wednesday, in which a report outlining the sequence of events following the lap-53 deployment of the Safety Car was submitted, the FIA said its outgoing president Jean Todt had proposed further discussion to provide clarity for teams and drivers before the 2022 season.

"The FIA's primary responsibility at any event is to ensure the safety of everyone involved and the integrity of the sport," read a statement.

"The circumstances surrounding the use of the Safety Car following the incident of driver Nicholas Latifi, and the related communications between the FIA Race Direction team and the Formula 1 teams, have notably generated significant misunderstanding and reactions from Formula 1 teams, drivers and fans, an argument that is currently tarnishing the image of the Championship and the due celebration of the first Drivers' World Championship title won by Max Verstappen and the eighth consecutive Constructors' World Championship title won by Mercedes.

"Following the presentation of a report regarding the sequence of events that took place following the incident on Lap 53 of the Grand Prix and in a constant drive for improvement, the FIA President proposed to the World Motor Sport Council that a detailed analysis and clarification exercise for the future with all relevant parties will now take place.

"This matter will be discussed and addressed with all the teams and drivers to draw any lessons from this situation and clarity to be provided to the participants, media, and fans about the current regulations to preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring the safety of the drivers and officials. It is not only Formula 1 that may benefit from this analysis, but also more generally all the other FIA circuit championships."

Mercedes protested the manner in which Race Control and race director Michael Masi handled the Safety Car period, arguing it was not in line with the Sporting Regulations, but that challenge was dismissed by stewards.

They lodged a notice of an intention to appeal soon afterwards and have until Thursday evening to notify the FIA if they plan to take it on to the International Court of Appeal.

Only five of the lapped cars at the time of the Safety Car were allowed to unlap themselves, which put Max Verstappen back on Lewis Hamilton's tail on fresher tyres but did not shuffle the mixed-up order behind the Red Bull. With the race resumed on the 58th and final tour, Verstappen overtook Hamilton to win the race and the 2021 championship.

More to follow...