Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1

The thrilling 2022 F1 season comes to a close at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton seeking a first win of the year and Max Verstappen looking for a record 15th, at the scene of their epic 2021 battle.

While Verstappen has already wrapped up his second successive drivers' championship and Red Bull have sealed the constructors' title, there is still plenty to play for at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc go into the weekend level on points in the battle for second place in the drivers' championship, after both were denied assistance from their team-mates in Brazil.

The key times are:

Qualifying starts at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1:15pm

The Grand Prix starts at 1pm on Sunday, with build-up from 11.30am

Meanwhile, George Russell leading home Lewis Hamilton in a one-two in Sao Paulo has brought Mercedes within 19 points of Ferrari, meaning another strong performance from the Silver Arrows could see them snatch second in the constructors' championship.

While Alpine have put a strong gap between themselves and McLaren in the contest for fourth, close battles continue between Alfa Romeo for sixth, and between Haas and AlphaTauri for eighth.

While Alpine have put a strong gap between themselves and McLaren in the contest for fourth, close battles continue between Alfa Romeo for sixth, and between Haas and AlphaTauri for eighth.

There will also be the final round of the Formula 2 season running concurrently, with Logan Sargeant needing a strong performance to ensure he gains the required super licence points to take up an F1 seat with Williams next season.

Live Abu Dhabi F1 GP schedule on Sky Sports F1

Thursday

11am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday

7:35am: Abu Dhabi F2 Practice

9:30am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One (session starts 10am)

11:25am: Abu Dhabi F2 Qualifying

12:45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)

2:15pm: The F1 Show: Abu Dhabi

Saturday

10:15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three (session starts 10.30am)

12:15pm: Abu Dhabi F2 Sprint

1:15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying Build-up

2pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying

3:45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday

8:55am: Abu Dhabi F2 Feature Race

11:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Abu Dhabi GP Build-up

1pm: THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP Reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

5pm: Abu Dhabi GP Highlights