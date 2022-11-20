Abu Dhabi GP: Max Verstappen signs off F1 2022 in style, Charles Leclerc denies Red Bull one-two
Max Verstappen dominates from pole to take record-extending 15th win of 2022; But Charles Leclerc holds off Sergio Perez in finale to second in race and championship; Mercedes struggle with Lewis Hamilton suffering mechanical failure and George Russell penalised for unsafe release
By Matt Morlidge at Yas Marina
Last Updated: 20/11/22 2:54pm
Max Verstappen claimed a dominant Abu Dhabi GP victory to sign off his glittering 2022 title-winning season in style, though Charles Leclerc denied Red Bull a perfect finale by holding off Sergio Perez for second place in the race, and the championship.
A record-extending 15th win of a 22-race season never looked in danger for Verstappen after he held off his team-mate into the first corner from pole, although the battle behind was absorbing and went down to the final laps.
Leclerc and Perez came into the final race locked on points and the Ferrari was the big underdog behind the Red Bulls, although a two-stopping Perez could not catch Leclerc, who like Verstappen was one-stopping, in time.
Red Bull, left ruing a 1.3s gap at the chequered flag, therefore did not take the first one-two in the championship in their history.
"We had the perfect race," said Leclerc. I knew the only way for us to beat Checo was with a different strategy.
"I really hope next year we can make a step forward and fight for the championship."
Carlos Sainz was fourth in the other Ferrari, with Mercedes struggling in the last race of a difficult campaign.
Lewis Hamilton was running just ahead of a charging Sainz on the penultimate lap before suffering a hydraulic issue; Mercedes' first mechanical failure of the year. That sealed what was inevitable, Hamilton failing to win a race in a season for the first time in his 22-year career.
George Russell did finish the race, in fifth, although only after having to serve a five-second penalty for an unsafe release in the pits.
In his final race of a glittering and title-laden F1 career, Sebastian Vettel scored a point in the Aston Martin - although wanted more after a one-stop strategy saw him fall back behind his team-mate, and Alpine's Esteban Ocon.
He finished the race just behind Daniel Ricciardo.
Fellow multiple champion Fernando Alonso suffered another DNF, his fourth from the last seven races of his Alpine career before he replaces Vettel in the Aston Martin for 2023.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Final result
1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull
4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
5) George Russell, Mercedes
6) Lando Norris, McLaren
7) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
8) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren
10) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
More to follow.