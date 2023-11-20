Abu Dhabi GP 2023: When to watch practice, qualifying and Grand Prix as F1 season comes to an end at Yas Marina Circuit

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at Yas Marina Circuit Ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from previous races at Yas Marina Circuit

Just one more race will bring the 2023 Formula 1 season to an end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Max Verstappen is looking for a seventh win in a row to edge closer to his own record of 10 victories on the spin and he's won the last three Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull will take some stopping to not end their dominant season on a high, with attention on the battle for second place in the constructors' championship as Mercedes are only four points ahead of Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc's superb second place and Carlos Sainz finishing sixth last time out in Las Vegas has given Ferrari a big opportunity to beat Mercedes in the standings.

McLaren's disappointment in Vegas means they are only 11 points in front of Aston Martin in the fight for fourth and a strong weekend for AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo or Haas could see their positions in eighth, ninth and 10th change after Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charles Leclerc & Max Verstappen discuss their lap one incident and joke about their past karting confrontations after the Las Vegas GP. Charles Leclerc & Max Verstappen discuss their lap one incident and joke about their past karting confrontations after the Las Vegas GP.

Abu Dhabi is four hours ahead of the United Kingdom, with qualifying and the race held at dusk, so the key sessions of the weekend will take place in the early afternoon.

You can also watch every session of the Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi live on Sky Sports F1, as championship leader Theo Pourchaire looks to hold off Frederik Vesti and Ayumu Iwasa in the race for the title.

F1 qualifying begins at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1.15pm.

Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 11:30pm ahead of lights out at 1pm.

Drivers' championship top 10 ahead of Las Vegas GP Driver Team Points 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 524 2) Sergio Perez Red Bull 258 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 226 4) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 198 5) Lando Norris McLaren 195 6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 192 7) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 170 8) George Russell Mercedes 156 9) Oscar Piastri McLaren 87 10) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 63

Constructors' championship top five ahead of Las Vegas GP Team Points 1) Red Bull 782 2) Mercedes 382 3) Ferrari 362 4) McLaren 282 5) Aston Martin 261

Sky Sports F1's live Abu Dhabi GP schedule

Thursday November 23

11am: Drivers' Press Conference

Friday November 24

7am: F2 Practice

9am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One (session starts at 9.30am)

10.55pm: F2 Qualifying

12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)

2.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday November 25

10.15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three

12.15pm: F2 Sprint

1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying

4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 26

9.10am: F2 Feature Race

11.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Abu Dhabi GP build-up

1pm: The ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

After the thrills of Las Vegas, Formula 1 heads to Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit for the 2023 season finale and another stunning spectacle under the lights. Watch the Abu Dhabi weekend live on Sky Sports F1, with lights out on Sunday at 1pm. Stream F1 on Sky Sports with NOW