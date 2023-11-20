Abu Dhabi GP 2023: When to watch practice, qualifying and Grand Prix as F1 season comes to an end at Yas Marina Circuit
The 2023 F1 season comes to a close at the Abu Dhabi GP this weekend where there is still plenty up for grabs as well as the final race win of the year; watch every session from the Yas Marina Circuit live on Sky Sports F1, including the F2 finale
Last Updated: 20/11/23 2:38pm
Just one more race will bring the 2023 Formula 1 season to an end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Max Verstappen is looking for a seventh win in a row to edge closer to his own record of 10 victories on the spin and he's won the last three Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Red Bull will take some stopping to not end their dominant season on a high, with attention on the battle for second place in the constructors' championship as Mercedes are only four points ahead of Ferrari.
Charles Leclerc's superb second place and Carlos Sainz finishing sixth last time out in Las Vegas has given Ferrari a big opportunity to beat Mercedes in the standings.
McLaren's disappointment in Vegas means they are only 11 points in front of Aston Martin in the fight for fourth and a strong weekend for AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo or Haas could see their positions in eighth, ninth and 10th change after Sunday.
Abu Dhabi is four hours ahead of the United Kingdom, with qualifying and the race held at dusk, so the key sessions of the weekend will take place in the early afternoon.
You can also watch every session of the Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi live on Sky Sports F1, as championship leader Theo Pourchaire looks to hold off Frederik Vesti and Ayumu Iwasa in the race for the title.
- F1 qualifying begins at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1.15pm.
- Build-up to Sunday's Grand Prix begins at 11:30pm ahead of lights out at 1pm.
Drivers' championship top 10 ahead of Las Vegas GP
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|524
|2) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|258
|3) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|226
|4) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|198
|5) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|195
|6) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|192
|7) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|170
|8) George Russell
|Mercedes
|156
|9) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|87
|10) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|63
Constructors' championship top five ahead of Las Vegas GP
|Team
|Points
|1) Red Bull
|782
|2) Mercedes
|382
|3) Ferrari
|362
|4) McLaren
|282
|5) Aston Martin
|261
Sky Sports F1's live Abu Dhabi GP schedule
Thursday November 23
- 11am: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday November 24
- 7am: F2 Practice
- 9am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice One (session starts at 9.30am)
- 10.55pm: F2 Qualifying
- 12.45pm: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Two (session starts at 1pm)
- 2.15pm: The F1 Show
Saturday November 25
- 10.15am: Abu Dhabi GP Practice Three
- 12.15pm: F2 Sprint
- 1.15pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying build-up
- 2pm: Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying
- 4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday November 26
- 9.10am: F2 Feature Race
- 11.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Abu Dhabi GP build-up
- 1pm: The ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX
- 3pm: Chequered Flag: Abu Dhabi GP reaction
- 4pm: Ted's Notebook
