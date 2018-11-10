Fernando Alonso to race for McLaren at Indy 500

Fernando Alonso will drive for McLaren at the Indy 500 next year.

The Spaniard, a two-time world champion of F1, has announced he will be leaving the sport at the end of the season.

Alonso is targeting becoming only the second man after Graham Hill to win motorsport's 'triple crown' - race wins in the Monaco GP, Le Mans and the Indy 500.

"I've made clear for some time my desire to achieve the Triple Crown," said Alonso, who now has two legs completed after adding the Le Mans 24 Hours title in June to his earlier F1 success at Monaco.

"I had an incredible experience at Indianapolis in 2017 and I knew in my heart of hearts I had to go back if the opportunity was there. I'm especially glad to be returning with McLaren.

"This was always my first choice if the team decided to do it, so I'm delighted they've decided to go ahead. It's a tough race and we'll be up against the best, so it will be a huge challenge. But we're racers and that's why we race. One of the things I'm looking forward to most is seeing the fans again, who are absolutely fantastic."

Alonso missed last season's Monaco GP to race in the 2017 Indy 500 and was in contention for victory until a late engine failure.

McLaren say more details around their Indy entry for next year will be released in due course.

