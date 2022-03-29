Formula 1 drivers to ask for more input over where sport races after Saudi Arabia drama

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following events in Saudi Arabia, Formula One drivers are preparing to ask for more input over where races are held in the future. Following events in Saudi Arabia, Formula One drivers are preparing to ask for more input over where races are held in the future.

Formula One's drivers are preparing to ask for more input over where the sport races in future.

A number of drivers did not want to continue with the Saudi Arabian GP race weekend after Friday's missile attack just seven miles from the Jeddah circuit.

The incident is said to have accelerated a desire from the drivers to discuss having more influence on the sport's policy.

As Sky Sports News reported on Monday, the drivers are set for meetings with F1 bosses following the events of the weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok believes talks over driver safety must happen soon, after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went ahead despite an attack at a oil depot near the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Karun Chandhok believes talks over driver safety must happen soon, after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix went ahead despite an attack at a oil depot near the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

On the agenda will be the militant attack on the nearby Aramco oil facility.

F1 will also present more details of the security measures which helped safeguard the Grand Prix, though the future of the event itself is not thought to be in doubt despite some drivers' misgivings.

Why do drivers want more input on races?

F1 decides on the calendar and seek to be open and collaborative with their various stakeholders, including all 10 teams.

A number of drivers feel they are playing an ever more prominent role as the face of the sport and carrying the brand's messaging to the public.

Drivers have recently had to answer awkward questions about Saudi Arabia's human rights record and the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix following their invasion of Ukraine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished the Saudi Arabian GP in 10th position and queried if he'd even get a point with race engineer Peter Bonnington. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finished the Saudi Arabian GP in 10th position and queried if he'd even get a point with race engineer Peter Bonnington.

On influencing these big issues, Lewis Hamilton said in Jeddah: "We don't decide where we go (to race). I think we do have an opportunity to try - we are duty bound to try - and do what we can while we're here."

F1 has made greater driver engagement with the audience an integral part of its plans in the post-Bernie Ecclestone era.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player F1 Team Principals have unanimously defended the choice to race in Saudi Arabia, despite the attack at an oil depot near the Jeddah circuit. F1 Team Principals have unanimously defended the choice to race in Saudi Arabia, despite the attack at an oil depot near the Jeddah circuit.

Via digital and social media, fan interaction has been developed significantly in the last five years.

F1 intend to make a full assessment of what happened in Jeddah which will be shared with all stakeholders, including the drivers.

Meetings are expected to take place before the next Grand Prix in Melbourne Australia on April 10.