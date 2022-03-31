Sebastian Vettel: Aston Martin driver cleared to return for Australian GP after Covid absence

Sebastian Vettel will return to the Formula 1 grid for the Australian GP after being cleared to race following his Covid enforced absence.

Vettel missed the first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after testing positive for Covid before the season-opener.

Reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg deputised in the Aston Martin, who are one of only two teams yet to score a point in 2022.

But Vettel will return to partner Lance Stroll for the Australian GP on April 8-10.

"We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside Lance Stroll in Melbourne to kick off," Aston Martin said on social media on Thursday.

The four-time world champion, 33, has won the Australian GP three times before.

The Melbourne event at Albert Park is returning to F1 this season after two years off the calendar due to the pandemic.

There have been small tweaks to the street circuit's layout for this year, including a removal of a chicane and widening other corners, in a bid to improve overtaking opportunities.

All the action will be live on Sky Sports F1. Sunday's race starts at 6am.