Russian GP: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

28:31 Sky F1's Ted Kravitz gives his thoughts on Saturday's qualifying session at the Russian Grand Prix Sky F1's Ted Kravitz gives his thoughts on Saturday's qualifying session at the Russian Grand Prix

Sky F1's Ted Kravitz tours the paddock for the story of every team and every driver in qualifying.

Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position for Sunday's Russian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton after an unexpected struggle for Ferrari.

Sky Sports F1's Russian GP schedule

Sunday, September 30

9.15am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

10.30am: Pit Lane LIVE!

11.30am: On the Grid LIVE!

12.10pm: The Russian Grand Prix LIVE!

3.30pm: Paddock LIVE!

