Ted Kravitz
Reporter @tedkravitz
Russian GP: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Race underway at 12.10pm on Sunday, Sky F1 coverage from 10.30am
Last Updated: 30/09/18 3:36pm
Sky F1's Ted Kravitz tours the paddock for the story of every team and every driver in qualifying.
Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position for Sunday's Russian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton after an unexpected struggle for Ferrari.
Play the video at the top of the page to watch the Notebook in full.
When's the Russian GP on Sky F1?
Qualifying live on Saturday at 1pm while Sunday's race starts at 12.10pm
How to watch Sky F1 and the Ryder Cup
With Sky F1's Race Control service, you can watch the Russian GP and the Ryder Cup simultaneously this weekend
Sky Sports F1's Russian GP schedule
Sunday, September 30
9.15am: F2 Race Two LIVE!
10.30am: Pit Lane LIVE!
11.30am: On the Grid LIVE!
12.10pm: The Russian Grand Prix LIVE!
3.30pm: Paddock LIVE!
Sky Sports F1 is the only place to watch every Formula 1 Grand Prix, qualifying and practice session live in 2018. Get Sky Sports F1.