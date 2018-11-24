Abu Dhabi GP: Watch Ted's Qualifying Notebook

28:18 Ted Kravitz analyses all the key moments from qualifying at the Abu Dhabi GP. Ted Kravitz analyses all the key moments from qualifying at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Don't miss the final Qualifying Notebook of the season as Sky F1's Ted Kravitz roams the Abu Dhabi paddock to bring you all the latest news.

Ted has all the post-qualifying updates from every team and driver after Lewis Hamilton sealed pole position for Sunday's F1 2018 finale.

Hamilton seals pole with a kiss

When's the Abu Dhabi GP on Sky?

Get the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel - the exclusive home of all F1 next season - for £18 a month in HD with no contract. Get Sky Sports F1.