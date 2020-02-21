DAS explained: Ted Kravitz's guide to Mercedes' big F1 innovation

7:03 In this ultimate guide, Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz fully explains what Mercedes’ DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team In this ultimate guide, Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz fully explains what Mercedes’ DAS is, how it works and how it benefits the team

It is the 2020 innovation that has got the whole of Formula 1 talking - but what does it do and is it a gamechanger for the new season?

Dual-Axis Steering - DAS for short - emerged from on-board shots of the new Mercedes W11 in action during the opening test of the winter at Barcelona.

The paddock has not stopped talking about it since.

So, in the video above - which is free to view in the UK and Ireland - Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz answers and analyses the key questions around the device.