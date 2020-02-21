Ted Kravitz
Reporter @tedkravitz
DAS explained: Ted Kravitz's guide to Mercedes' big F1 innovation
Has Mercedes' moving steering wheel become F1 2020's must-have? Sky Sports F1 provides the ultimate guide...
Last Updated: 21/02/20 3:32pm
It is the 2020 innovation that has got the whole of Formula 1 talking - but what does it do and is it a gamechanger for the new season?
Dual-Axis Steering - DAS for short - emerged from on-board shots of the new Mercedes W11 in action during the opening test of the winter at Barcelona.
The paddock has not stopped talking about it since.
So, in the video above - which is free to view in the UK and Ireland - Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz answers and analyses the key questions around the device.
- What is it designed to do - and how are F1 tyres normally aligned?
- How do the drivers operate it?
- Is it legal?
- Will rivals now have to copy it?
- And, most intriguingly of all, has it already become F1 2020's must-have even though it won't be allowed in 2021?