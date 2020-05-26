The Notebook: Ted Kravitz rounds up the latest in Formula 1

34:22 WATCH: Ted Kravitz explains F1’s incoming new rules to cut costs and help level the playing field, rounds up the latest news from every team, and provides an update on the 2021 driver market. WATCH: Ted Kravitz explains F1’s incoming new rules to cut costs and help level the playing field, rounds up the latest news from every team, and provides an update on the 2021 driver market.

Ted Kravitz returns with another edition of The Notebook during Formula 1's enforced absence to round up the latest news and developments in the sport.

The Sky F1 reporter provides updates from all 10 teams on what is the final week of factory shutdowns for many of them, while also detailing what the drivers have been up to.

Two weeks on from the sudden news that Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari will part ways at the end of the season, Ted also picks up the latest speculation and intrigue in the driver market.

What will the ultimate knock-on effects of the Vettel-Sainz-Ricciardo moves be for the rest of the grid? Are Valtteri Bottas' representatives sounding out other teams? Could Vettel take on ambassadorial roles somewhere?

And, with the significant cost-cutting measures for 2021 poised to be ratified by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council this week, Ted explains the various regulations that look set to be rubber-stamped as F1 bids to become more cost-effective and competitive.

Hit play on the video above from 8pm on Tuesday