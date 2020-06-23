Ted Kravitz
The Notebook: What's the Austria pecking order? Ted Kravitz's preview
Updates on every driver and team ahead of the delayed season
After a much longer wait than expected, the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season is nearly here - and Ted Kravitz provides an essential preview to the first race in the latest edition of The Notebook.
The Sky F1 reporter gives his verdict on every team and driver ahead of the season-opening Austrian GP on July 5, paying particular focus to upgrades on the cars, while also predicting the early pecking order.
Red Bull are confident - with Max Verstappen chasing a hat-trick of Spielberg wins - but can they match a Mercedes team who are bringing updates? And how different will the Ferrari car be?
There's plenty on the midfield teams, too - including from their respective test days - while Ted also takes a look at all the reserve drivers, who could find themselves thrust into action at some point this season.
This week's Notebook, filmed by Ted himself remotely, is the last before the F1 2020 season starts - although the show will be back, on-site, following the first race of the season in Austria.
Seven months after the 2019 campaign concluded, Formula 1 finally gets back racing again from July 3-5 at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Eight summer races at six venues across Europe have been announced so far, with a further schedule stretching until December expected to be confirmed soon.
F1 is aiming for a season of between 15 and 18 races.
The confirmed 2020 F1 dates so far
|July 5
|Austrian GP - Spielberg
|July 12
|Steiermark GP - Spielberg
|July 19
|Hungarian GP - Budapest
|August 2
|British GP - Silverstone
|August 9
|70th Anniversary GP - Silverstone
|August 16
|Spanish GP - Barcelona
|August 30
|Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps
|September 6
|Italian GP - Monza
