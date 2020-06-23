The Notebook: What's the Austria pecking order? Ted Kravitz's preview

26:38 Sky F1's Ted Kravitz provides updates on every team and driver ahead of the first race of the delayed 2020 season, as well as predicting the Austrian GP pecking order Sky F1's Ted Kravitz provides updates on every team and driver ahead of the first race of the delayed 2020 season, as well as predicting the Austrian GP pecking order

After a much longer wait than expected, the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season is nearly here - and Ted Kravitz provides an essential preview to the first race in the latest edition of The Notebook.

The Sky F1 reporter gives his verdict on every team and driver ahead of the season-opening Austrian GP on July 5, paying particular focus to upgrades on the cars, while also predicting the early pecking order.

Red Bull are confident - with Max Verstappen chasing a hat-trick of Spielberg wins - but can they match a Mercedes team who are bringing updates? And how different will the Ferrari car be?

There's plenty on the midfield teams, too - including from their respective test days - while Ted also takes a look at all the reserve drivers, who could find themselves thrust into action at some point this season.

This week's Notebook, filmed by Ted himself remotely, is the last before the F1 2020 season starts - although the show will be back, on-site, following the first race of the season in Austria.

Watch The Notebook in full at the top of the article.

Get set for F1's return live on Sky Sports

Seven months after the 2019 campaign concluded, Formula 1 finally gets back racing again from July 3-5 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Eight summer races at six venues across Europe have been announced so far, with a further schedule stretching until December expected to be confirmed soon.

F1 is aiming for a season of between 15 and 18 races.

The confirmed 2020 F1 dates so far July 5 Austrian GP - Spielberg July 12 Steiermark GP - Spielberg July 19 Hungarian GP - Budapest August 2 British GP - Silverstone August 9 70th Anniversary GP - Silverstone August 16 Spanish GP - Barcelona August 30 Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps September 6 Italian GP - Monza

All races will be live on Sky Sports F1 - the only place to watch the whole season live.