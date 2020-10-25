Lewis Hamilton 'humbled' by F1 wins record and explains why GP build-ups still 'terrifying'

Lewis Hamilton said he felt "very humbled" about becoming the F1 driver with the most victories of all time and explained that, despite his record-breaking success, build-ups to race days remained "terrifying".

The Englishman is now out on his own at the head of the sport's all-time winners' table after his 92nd in a dominant showing at the Portuguese GP, brilliantly recovering from losing ground in the early laps to win by almost half a minute.

In an absorbing and revealing post-race interview with Sky Sports F1 - which can be viewed in full in the video above - Hamilton said he was grateful for the historic success.

"I feel fantastic. Very humbled," said Hamilton, who had tied Michael Schumacher's long-standing mark of 91 wins at the previous race in Germany.

"Very difficult to explain the feeling. I feel young, I feel energised. And, of course, I'm very grateful. I'm constantly thinking of the guys I'm working with."

Hamilton was 22 years old and in just the seventh race of his rookie season of F1 when he won for the first time at the 2007 Canadian GP, with McLaren.

His landmark 92nd success comes in his 14th season aged 35 and puts him within touching distance of a Schumacher-equalling seventh championship. 77 points ahead of Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton could clinch that historic title as early as the Turkish GP on November 15.

But while the relentless nature of Hamilton and Mercedes' success means there is a certain inevitably over the identity of F1's race winner in recent seasons, the Englishman says he still experiences plenty of doubts and uncertainties ahead of every race start with so many variables at play in each Grand Prix.

"Each race - and each race win particularly - there have been certain characteristics, a different journey, each time," explained Hamilton, who made his 262nd F1 start on Sunday.

"The crazy thing about this is that I would have thought I would get used to things. But I was getting ready, getting my helmet on in the garage today - nerves, uncertainty. Have I remembered my strategy? Have I remembered my switch settings?

"All these different things you go through and it's still terrifying!

"You wake up on a Sunday and every Sunday you feel different. It's hard to register - am I good today? There are days I'm getting in the car on the grid and I'm like 'I don't feel good, this is not going to go well' then I drive the best ever.

"Then I have days that I feel really good and it's not so good. So you never know what to expect but all I try to do is by preparing myself the best way I can."

Praising the team's role in his preparations and routine, Hamilton said: "Even though I've had all the success, I study more than I've ever studied. I practice multiple things, that's why you're setting certain things done as consistent as they are.

"Also I work with incredible people. They really, really are phenomenal. You look at the reliability I've had [one DNF in the last 79 races and none in the last 45] - that's no coincidence. That's done from the guys really not taking no for an answer and people not sitting back on success, and continuing to develop together."