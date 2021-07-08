Lewis Hamilton's contract will not 'be his last': Mercedes on new F1 deal and who could be 2022 team-mate

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has raised the prospect of Lewis Hamilton racing into his 40s by claiming his new contract will not be his last in F1, and says the team are nearing a decision on his 2022 team-mate.

After negotiations described as "very easy" compared to their last, Hamilton committed himself to Mercedes and F1 until the end of the 2023 season last weekend by penning a new two-year contract.

By the end of his new deal, Hamilton will be nearly 39 years old and he told reporters at the Austrian GP: "I don't plan to be here until I'm 40. I hope I have something else exciting to do beyond."

But Wolff has backed the sport's most successful driver to race on,

"I'm pretty sure it's not his last contract," he told F1. "I think he always flirts with the thought that this may be the last contract and in a way, it keeps the options open for the last.

"But no, it's not going to be his last."

Hamilton's new contract puts him in sync with his influential team boss Wolff, who is also signed up for two more years. It was announced just five months after the pair agreed a, somewhat last-minute, one-year deal for 2021.

"It was very easy," Wolff stated to Sky F1 of the latest talks. "We didn't want to make the mistake that we did last time, when we dragged it on over the whole year simply because we were busy racing.

"This time we thought it's a more difficult championship and we want to have stability in the team. Lewis and I were pretty clear early on that this would be continued."

Hamilton and Wolff have also voiced their enthusiasm for leading Mercedes into a new era of F1 from next season, as the sport prepares for a major regulations overhaul with much-changed cars and aero rules.

Decision this summer on Hamilton's 2022 team-mate

The future of F1's seven-time world champion has been secured, but Mercedes are still biding their time to confirm who will partner him in 2022. A decision, though, should be made this summer - with it thought to be a head-to-head fight between current occupier of that seat Valtteri Bottas, and rising star George Russell.

"We already said we are going to look at the next races and we are right in there," said Wolff. "Valtteri has been informed about every single step [with Hamilton] and we asked him if it was fine if we announced it and he said, 'I don't care'.

"It's all good. We want to come to a decision over the summer."

Bottas has been with Mercedes since 2017 but, while pushing Hamilton, has yet to truly challenge him over a season. Russell, a Mercedes junior driver, has enjoyed a sparkling three years with Williams towards the back of the grid, and impressed when deputising for Hamilton at last year's Sakhir GP.

The young British driver believes he's ready for the call-up.

"I've said it before, I want to be fighting for victories and world championships," he told Sky F1's Rachel Brookes. "I've worked so hard to get to Formula 1 and I didn't work that hard just to be fighting for P15. I'm here to win and I want to win and that's what I want to do sooner rather than later.

"How long will I wait for Mercedes? I'm in constant communication with them. They've looked after me and they're in control of my destiny, wherever that may be. They've always said, if you do the job, you'll be rewarded. Simple as that."

Russell, whose Williams team are powered by Mercedes engines, then coyly added: "I'll have a Mercedes engine in the back of me next year, no matter what. I'm a Mercedes driver and I'm loyal to Mercedes."