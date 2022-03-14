Lewis Hamilton changing his name to include mother's surname Larbalestier, hopes to race with it
Lewis Hamilton says he wants his mother's maiden name Larbalestier to "continue on with the Hamilton name"; Hamilton, 37, doesn't expect name change for this season but wants it "soon"; Formula 1 2022 season starts with Bahrain GP this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 14/03/22 3:00pm
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is in the process of changing his name so that it incorporates his mother's surname Larbalestier.
Hamilton, speaking at the 2022 Dubai Expo before he begins his fight for a record eighth Formula 1 world championship this weekend at the Bahrain GP, said he wants his "mum to continue on with the Hamilton name".
"I'm really proud of my family's name, Hamilton," said the 37-year-old. "None of you might know that my mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name.
- Are F1 champions Mercedes 'in trouble'? | 'We're a step behind'
- Bahrain GP: Weekend preview and Sky Sports F1 TV times
"I don't fully understand the idea that when people get married the woman loses their name.
"I really want my mum to continue on with the Hamilton name."
Hamilton's mother Carmen Larbalestier, now Lockhart, separated from his father Anthony Hamilton when the future F1 world champion was two years old.
Hamilton mostly grew up with his father and stepmother Linda, and has frequently highlighted his family bond in recent years.
"It would mean the world to my family [to win an eighth title]," said Hamilton.
Asked when the name change could be complete, Hamilton added: "Hopefully soon, I don't know if it will be this weekend... but we are working on it."
'Hamilton name change for all the right reasons'
Asked about the incoming name change on Sky Sports News, Sky F1 commentator David Croft called it "fantastic".
"Lewis is so attached to his dad because of their background and the karting weekends, and the bond that came through racing," said Croft. "But he has also got a huge bond with his mum, he loves her to bits.
"I think it's brilliant that he's going to take her name and well done, Lewis. He's doing it for all the right reasons.
"Obviously his mum and dad have been separated for many, many years but they both come to the same races, we see them both together and I think it's fantastic what he's doing."
Follow the Bahrain GP live on Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season, and it all starts with the Bahrain GP this weekend.
We will have build-up right through the week before covering all the action live from the Bahrain International Circuit, from Friday's first practice session through to Sunday's season-opening Grand Prix.
Sky Sports F1 experts Martin Brundle, David Croft, Damon Hill, Ted Kravitz, Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham and Naomi Schiff will all be out in Bahrain bringing you unrivalled analysis and punditry.
In a 2022 twist, the drivers' press conference will take place on Friday morning before both practice sessions and our live F1 Show, recapping the action.
Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race - both live at 3pm - will be followed by Ted's Notebook, while there is also the added boost of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships kicking off in Bahrain.
As always, you can also follow the action online and on the Sky Sports app.
A new era starts here. F1, at long last, is back.
The Formula 1 season begins on Friday on Sky Sports F1 with the Bahrain GP. Sunday's race starts at 3pm. Find out more & subscribe.