Lewis Hamilton changing his name to include mother's surname Larbalestier, hopes to race with it

Sir Lewis Hamilton with his mother Carmen after he was knighted last December

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is in the process of changing his name so that it incorporates his mother's surname Larbalestier.

Hamilton, speaking at the 2022 Dubai Expo before he begins his fight for a record eighth Formula 1 world championship this weekend at the Bahrain GP, said he wants his "mum to continue on with the Hamilton name".

"I'm really proud of my family's name, Hamilton," said the 37-year-old. "None of you might know that my mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name.

"I don't fully understand the idea that when people get married the woman loses their name.

"I really want my mum to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Hamilton's mother Carmen Larbalestier, now Lockhart, separated from his father Anthony Hamilton when the future F1 world champion was two years old.

Hamilton mostly grew up with his father and stepmother Linda, and has frequently highlighted his family bond in recent years.

"It would mean the world to my family [to win an eighth title]," said Hamilton.

Hamilton (right) with father Anthony (far left), step mother Linda (second left) and mother Carmen

Asked when the name change could be complete, Hamilton added: "Hopefully soon, I don't know if it will be this weekend... but we are working on it."

'Hamilton name change for all the right reasons'

Asked about the incoming name change on Sky Sports News, Sky F1 commentator David Croft called it "fantastic".

"Lewis is so attached to his dad because of their background and the karting weekends, and the bond that came through racing," said Croft. "But he has also got a huge bond with his mum, he loves her to bits.

Hamilton celebrates with mother Carmen Larbalestier, now Lockhart, after winning his fourth F1 title in 2017

"I think it's brilliant that he's going to take her name and well done, Lewis. He's doing it for all the right reasons.

"Obviously his mum and dad have been separated for many, many years but they both come to the same races, we see them both together and I think it's fantastic what he's doing."

