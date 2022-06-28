Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes, Formula 1 and FIA condemn racially abusive language used by Nelson Piquet about British driver

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Lewis Hamilton's huge crash with title rival Max Verstappen at last year's British Grand Prix. Relive Lewis Hamilton's huge crash with title rival Max Verstappen at last year's British Grand Prix.

Formula 1, the FIA and Mercedes have condemned racially abusive language used by former world champion Nelson Piquet about Lewis Hamilton.

Piquet used a racially offensive expression in Portuguese when referring to Hamilton during a Brazilian podcast last November.

The 69-year-old was discussing the collision between Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the 2021 British GP, with the comments resurfacing on social media ahead of the first anniversary of the crash.

The choice of words by Piquet was criticised by Formula 1, who said in a statement: "Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society.

"Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect. His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to take a closer look at the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during lap one of the British GP. Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to take a closer look at the collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during lap one of the British GP.

Hamilton's team Mercedes said: "We condemn in the strongest terms any use of racist or discriminatory language of any kind.

"Lewis has spearheaded our sport's efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track. Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The FIA, Formula 1's governing body, also released a statement on social media in support of Hamilton, saying: "The FIA strongly condemns any racist or discriminatory language and behaviour, which have no place in sport or wider society.

"We express our solidarity with Lewis Hamilton and fully support his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in motor sport."

Piquet is the father of Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

When is the British GP on Sky Sports?

Silverstone - the home of British motorsport and a cornerstone of F1 since its 1950 debut - hosts the 10th round of an absorbing 2022 season, and Sky Sports has you covered from Thursday through to Sunday's race.

On an action-packed weekend and we'll also have the return of the live F1 Show from Silverstone on Thursday, in which drivers will be joining us for more exclusive interviews. The Show will also be live on the Sky Sports F1 YouTube channel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Formula 1 2022 season speeds onto Silverstone this weekend for the world famous British Grand Prix, all live on Sky Sports F1. The Formula 1 2022 season speeds onto Silverstone this weekend for the world famous British Grand Prix, all live on Sky Sports F1.

All the action can also be followed online and via our digital platforms and streams. Plus, there will also be extensive updates on Sky Sports News.

Sky Sports F1 is your home for every race this season and here's the full schedule for the British Grand Prix...

Sky Sports F1's British Grand Prix Schedule

Thursday, June 30

6pm: The F1 Show

Friday, July 1

9.35am: F3 Practice

10.45am: F2 Practice

12.30pm: British GP Practice One Build-up (session starts 1pm)

2.50pm: F3 Qualifying

3.35pm: British GP Practice Two Build-up (session starts 4pm)

5.25pm: F2 Qualifying

6.10pm: W Series Qualifying

Live Formula 1 Live on

Saturday, July 2

9.50am: F3 Sprint Race

11.45am: British GP Practice Three Build-up (session starts 12pm)

1.10pm: W Series Race

2.10pm: British GP Qualifying Build-up

3pm: British GP Qualifying

4.55pm: F2 Sprint Race

6pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday, July 3

8.30am: F3 Feature Race

10am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: British GP Build-up

3pm: THE 2022 BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: British GP reaction: Chequered Flag

6pm: Ted's Notebook

F1 2022 heads to Silverstone for the big event of the motorsport summer. Join Sky Sports F1 for extensive coverage across the British GP weekend - the race starts at 3pm on Sunday, July 3.