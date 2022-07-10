Formula 1 investigating Austrian GP fan abuse, Lewis Hamilton 'disgusted and disappointed'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Naomi Schiff reports from the Red Bull Ring after an investigation was launched into reports of crowd abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix. Sky F1's Naomi Schiff reports from the Red Bull Ring after an investigation was launched into reports of crowd abuse at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 bosses have launched an investigation into reports of fans being subjected to "completely unacceptable" abuse at the Austrian GP, while Lewis Hamilton has said he is "disgusted and disappointed".

A number of allegations have emerged on social media from people attending this weekend's race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

A statement from F1 read: "We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix.

"We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Sixty thousand fans have travelled from Holland to turn this weekend's race into a home event for Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton posted on his Instagram stories: "Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend.

"Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all.

"Please, if you see this happening, report it to circuit security and to F1. We cannot sit back and allow this to continue."

Speaking on Saturday night, Hamilton took aim at a number of the world champion's supporters after they cheered his 140mph qualifying crash.

Hamilton said: "I don't agree with any of that, no matter what. A driver could have been in hospital, and you are going to cheer that?

"It is mind-blowing that people would do that, knowing how dangerous our sport is. I was grateful I didn't end up in hospital and I wasn't heavily injured."