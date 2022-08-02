Lewis Hamilton joins ownership group of NFL franchise Denver Broncos

Hamilton has joined the Broncos ownership group

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the ownership group of the Denver Broncos, the NFL franchise announced on Tuesday.

The Mercedes F1 driver is the latest to join the Broncos ownership, following former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The Broncos and the Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, in June entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the takeover of the team in a deal reportedly worth $4.65 billion, a record for an American sports franchise.

A statement from Walton said: "We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group.

"He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.

"With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organisation."

Hamilton was also welcomed by the Broncos' franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, who moved to Denver from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year.

"Congrats @LewisHamilton. Winning is a Habit! #LetsRide," Wilson tweeted in a message.

Lewis Hamilton said he is feeling really excited about the second half of the season after finishing P2 at the Hungarian GP

The Broncos are three-time Super Bowl champions, most recently winning SB50 in February 2016.