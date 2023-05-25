Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes contract extension 'almost there' and confirms no Ferrari offer

Lewis Hamilton says agreeing a contract extension at Mercedes is "almost there" and insists he has had no offer from Ferrari about joining them in 2024.

The seven-time world champion's current deal expires at the end of the season and, with an agreement on a new contract yet to happen despite talks of it being a formality over the winter, reports this week claimed Ferrari had made a £40m contract offer to Hamilton.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur denied an offer had been made on Thursday, and Hamilton echoed that and hoped a new deal at Mercedes will be signed off in the coming weeks.

"My team are having discussions with the team (Mercedes) in the background and we're almost there," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1's David Croft.

Asked if Ferrari had made contact with him or his representatives, Hamilton replied: "No."

Hamilton has handled all his previous contract extensions himself but has now got his management team leading negotiations with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"Naturally when you're in contract negotiations there's always going to be speculation. Ultimately, unless you hear it from me, that's all it is," Hamilton explained.

"My team's working closely behind the scenes with Toto. We're almost at the end of having a contract ready.

"Having a team focus on that so I can just do my job is a much better position than I was in before because I remember I used to do negotiations on my own and it was very stressful, so I don't have to do that anymore.

"This is the first time that I've not been negotiating myself. I have a great team in the background doing all the work so I can focus on the job at hand.

"I say what I want and that's what we're working towards. Hopefully in the coming weeks (there will be an announcement)."

Hamilton not looking to be tempted elsewhere

Hamilton is fourth in the drivers' championship heading into this weekend's Monaco GP, 63 points behind leader Max Verstappen but 12 points and 22 points ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc respectively. Mercedes are also a place and 18 points ahead of Ferrari in the constructors' championship.

The 38-year-old later reiterated he has had no contact with any other teams and was focused on helping Mercedes get back to race-winning contenders.

"No, I haven't (had contact with other teams). It's just figuring out the small details, so hopefully soon it will be done.

"I'm just trying to focus on doing my job. This weekend we've got a new upgrade, the team have worked so hard to bring these upgrades, so that's where my energy is going towards.

"I'm not looking to be tempted into anything else."

Mercedes upgrades won't determine future

Hamilton also insisted the performance of Mercedes' new upgrades on the W14 won't play a role in his final decision.

"No it doesn't have a bearing because we're still a championship-winning team, it's just we've had the wrong car," he said.

"There have been some decisions that have been made over the past two years that have not been ideal, and we're working our way through that. All the energy is going towards, we have a new upgrade this weekend, the team have worked incredibly hard to bring this upgrade.

"We already after Bahrain decided this is what we're going to do, so I was a little bit gutted when the last race got cancelled because I was excited to try this new package. Whilst here is not the best platform, track-wise, to really see those come to fruition, we'll hopefully experience that more next week."

