Lewis Hamilton sets out F1 challenge ahead for Mercedes against Red Bull and backs team to deliver

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes need to deliver the "greatest six months of development that we've ever had" if they are to be ready to fight with constructors' champions Red Bull at the start of next season.

Hamilton said he has "absolute faith" that the team could achieve the feat amid the ongoing development of what they have already confirmed will be a much-changed 2024 car following two seasons in Red Bull's wake.

But the seven-time champion, who finished what was a hard-fought but distant fifth in Sunday's Japanese GP, made clear that the challenge ahead was a big one.

Explaining how he and George Russell are playing their part in helping Mercedes' development path, Hamilton told Sky Sports F1: "There are things that I've asked for that we've gone in part of the direction for next year.

"I think all the points that George and I give have been fully listened to.

"I have no idea where the car is going to be next year but we are a long, long way away.

"The next six months have got to be the greatest six months of development that we've ever, ever had to close that gap. To be really banging on the door."

Hamilton also said Mercedes could learn lessons from the stunning resurgence in McLaren's form during the course of this season.

McLaren made a dismal start to the season towards the back of the field but in-season changes to their car, which have brought them more into line with Red Bull's development philosophy, have worked wonders. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri finished in strong second and third places behind Max Verstappen in Sunday's race.

Hamilton added: "The evidence is there at the McLarens and we can't turn a blind eye to that. We've got to look at what they've done and go in that direction. That is the direction. But I truly believe my team can do it.

"We've always been great at putting downforce on the car, it's just that with the way our car currently works, adding downforce isn't working - it just makes it bounce more.

"Hopefully with the change in philosophy we will be back to where this team deserve because this is a world championship team. We still are an amazing team and I have absolute faith in everyone. But decisions that are made in this period of time are critical for our trajectory."

