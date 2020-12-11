Sebastian Vettel on 'highs and lows' of Ferrari years ahead of Abu Dhabi GP finale

Sebastian Vettel has reflected on the "highs and lows" of his Ferrari career ahead of his final race for the team at this weekend's Abu Dhabi GP.

The four-time champion bows out of F1's biggest team after six years and 118 races ahead of a winter switch to Racing Point/Aston Martin. Vettel was told in May that his Ferrari contract was not being renewed, with McLaren's Carlos Sainz instead signed in his place to partner Charles Leclerc in a new all-youthful line-up.

Vettel, 33, joined Ferrari from Red Bull in 2015 amid much fanfare, with the German routinely describing racing for the Scuderia as his dream - the team where his childhood hero and countryman, Michael Schumacher, dominated the sport.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 on Thursday if the mythical nature of Ferrari, F1's most long-standing and historically successful team, lived up to expectations, Vettel said: "In a lot of ways it did, in a lot of ways it didn't. But it's like with anything, there's highs and lows.

"I think it was a great time and I really keep these fond memories of all these years and will keep them for the rest of my life."

Winning 14 races in red, claiming 55 podiums and challenging Lewis Hamilton for the Drivers' Championship in 2017-2018, Vettel's seasons at Ferrari have certainly not been without success - although he himself has admitted he "failed" in his ultimate quest of bringing the world title back to Maranello.

This year has been especially difficult for Vettel and Ferrari. The team are set to finish outside the top four in the Constructors' Championship for the first time in almost 40 years, while Vettel is experiencing the worst full season of his F1 career and sits 13th in the drivers' standings.

While Vettel's 2021 team won last week's Sakhir GP, Ferrari have not come close to a victory and secured just three podium finishes in 16 races.

"Time will tell, obviously next year the rules are sort of stable," replied Vettel when asked how far he thought Ferrari were away from winning again.

"Obviously I haven't been part of the progress and adventure for next year and the years after. We had a bad year this year so it will be interesting to see how they will, or will not, recover from it.

"Certainly, during my time there has been certain ups and downs and a lot of change, let's say, in the structure, so we'll see.

"Obviously it's not my responsibility any more and I'm looking forward to the next chapter."