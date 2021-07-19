Sebastian Vettel News

British GP: Sebastian Vettel helped out with post-race grandstand litter pick at Silverstone

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel stayed on into Sunday evening at Silverstone to help with the clean-up operation after the 140,000-capacity event

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel underlined his commitment to helping protect the planet by assisting in the post-race litter pick after Sunday's British GP.

The four-time F1 world champion had endured a tough race after a promising start to the weekend, spinning out when battling Fernando Alonso, before eventually retiring.

But he stayed on at the circuit into the evening to help out organisers after the huge crowds had gone home.

The 34-year-old has spoken increasingly, and passionately, about sustainability matters and is an ambassador of the BioBienenApfel project which creates new bee habitats.

Speaking about his disappointing race, Vettel said: "The weekend was looking promising and, without all the problems, I should have finished well inside the points.

"I am very disappointed to lose the car in a wheel-to-wheel battle with Fernando. I am not sure exactly what happened, but I misjudged it, lost grip, and spun.

Sebastian Vettel was battling Fernando Alonso during the race restart but lost control of his Aston Martin at Luffield.
"After that, I was right at the back. In the end we did not finish the race because the team retired the car with a cooling issue."

