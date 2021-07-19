British GP: Sebastian Vettel helped out with post-race grandstand litter pick at Silverstone

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel underlined his commitment to helping protect the planet by assisting in the post-race litter pick after Sunday's British GP.

The four-time F1 world champion had endured a tough race after a promising start to the weekend, spinning out when battling Fernando Alonso, before eventually retiring.

But he stayed on at the circuit into the evening to help out organisers after the huge crowds had gone home.

Sunday evening at Silverstone. The #BritishGP weekend is over.



But for Seb, the race for the planet never ends. 💚 pic.twitter.com/XLHfDQYqL2 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 19, 2021

The 34-year-old has spoken increasingly, and passionately, about sustainability matters and is an ambassador of the BioBienenApfel project which creates new bee habitats.

Speaking about his disappointing race, Vettel said: "The weekend was looking promising and, without all the problems, I should have finished well inside the points.

"I am very disappointed to lose the car in a wheel-to-wheel battle with Fernando. I am not sure exactly what happened, but I misjudged it, lost grip, and spun.

"After that, I was right at the back. In the end we did not finish the race because the team retired the car with a cooling issue."