Miami Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso loses points finish after picking up second five-second time penalty
Fernando Alonso drops out of the points at the Miami GP after a post-race five second time penalty; He now finishes 11th, pushing Lance Stroll to 10th Spanish Grand Prix is the next race on the calendar on weekend of May 20-22 with full coverage only on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 09/05/22 1:17am
Fernando Alonso has lost his points finish at the Miami Grand Prix after picking up a second five-second time penalty after the race.
The Spaniard was given his first five-second time penalty during the race for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly, which dropped him to ninth place behind teammate Esteban Ocon.
- Race report as Verstappen wins in Miami
- Miami Grand Prix: As it happened
- Latest drivers and constructors standings
In an attempt reduce the impact of his first penalty and prevent Williams' Alex Albon from finishing within five seconds of him, Alonso then twice cut the chicane at Turn 14 on the penultimate lap.
However, his attempt to fight off the Williams driver resulted in a post-race investigation, with the stewards concluding that Alonso should be penalised for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, meaning another five-second penalty was added to his time.
Both penalties were enough to send Alonso to 11th position, pushing Lance Stroll into 10th and promoting Albon up to ninth, giving the Williams driver an extra point.
The decision means Alonso remains 16th in the drivers' standings after five races.