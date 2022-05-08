Miami Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso loses points finish after picking up second five-second time penalty

Fernando Alonso has lost his points finish at the Miami Grand Prix after picking up a second five-second time penalty after the race.

The Spaniard was given his first five-second time penalty during the race for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly, which dropped him to ninth place behind teammate Esteban Ocon.

In an attempt reduce the impact of his first penalty and prevent Williams' Alex Albon from finishing within five seconds of him, Alonso then twice cut the chicane at Turn 14 on the penultimate lap.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best action from the Miami GP. A look back at the best action from the Miami GP.

However, his attempt to fight off the Williams driver resulted in a post-race investigation, with the stewards concluding that Alonso should be penalised for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, meaning another five-second penalty was added to his time.

Both penalties were enough to send Alonso to 11th position, pushing Lance Stroll into 10th and promoting Albon up to ninth, giving the Williams driver an extra point.

The decision means Alonso remains 16th in the drivers' standings after five races.