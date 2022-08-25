Daniel Ricciardo open to F1 sabbatical and 'competitive' teams for 2023 after McLaren snub

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Ricciardo says he is proud of the way he tried to make things work at McLaren and admitted he would like to remain in Formula 1 Daniel Ricciardo says he is proud of the way he tried to make things work at McLaren and admitted he would like to remain in Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo says he only wants to race "competitively" in Formula 1 next season, admitting he is open to taking a year away from the sport if a potential 2023 move "doesn't make perfect sense".

Ricciardo is suddenly a high-profile free agent on the driver market after Wednesday's announcement that McLaren will be terminating his three-year contract a year early after persistent struggles in the car.

There are currently five other seats available on the 2023 grid although all of which are in the midfield, with Alpine in a contractual tug-of-war with McLaren over Oscar Piastri, while Alfa Romeo, Haas, AlphaTauri and Williams have openings further down the field.

Ricciardo, an eight-time F1 race winner, stressed n his first media appearance since his McLaren exit was confirmed that he only wants to race "for a purpose".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris says he learnt a lot from Daniel Ricciardo and has a lot of respect for him and is not fussed on who his new teammate will be as long he can enjoy spending time with them. Lando Norris says he learnt a lot from Daniel Ricciardo and has a lot of respect for him and is not fussed on who his new teammate will be as long he can enjoy spending time with them.

"I still love the sport," said an emotional Ricciardo ahead of the Belgian GP. "I think through all of this adversity, I haven't lost that confidence in myself.

"I still love it and I still want to do it competitively, but I want to do it in the right place. I never said I wanted to be a driver to make up the numbers.

"If I'm here, I want to be here for a purpose."

Ricciardo has long stressed his desire to become an F1 world champion, with all of his recent moves - from Red Bull to Renault, and Renault to McLaren - done so with that goal in mind.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso says he wasn't as supported by Alpine due to his age and is very happy to join the Aston Martin project. Fernando Alonso says he wasn't as supported by Alpine due to his age and is very happy to join the Aston Martin project.

He said he is only interested in racing in F1 but that if the right opportunity doesn't present itself, he will consider a sabbatical.

"If it made sense, yes," Ricciardo said when asked about taking a year away.

"It's the only racing I'm interested in at this stage in my career. F1 is what I love and it's where I see myself, if I'm doing any racing.

"But if the stars don't align and it doesn't make perfect sense next year, and it means taking some time off to reset, I'll do it if that's the right thing to do."

Ricciardo has 'point to prove' in F1 | Piastri interest 'just business'

Ricciardo joined McLaren as a big-name signing to partner Lando Norris for 2021, but the partnership has never quite clicked into gear and Wednesday's announcement brought an inevitable end to a long-running saga.

"Obviously it's not the result we wanted in terms of when I joined the team," said Ricciardo, who hoped to lead McLaren back to F1 championships.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen says he will never be perfectly happy despite an 80-point lead and thinks Red Bull can always be better Max Verstappen says he will never be perfectly happy despite an 80-point lead and thinks Red Bull can always be better

"As a collective, we didn't really get it right. We put in a lot of effort, with the car and obviously myself, but there was just too many weekends that were honestly a bit of a struggle.

"It's obviously not the nicest feeling. I look back on it and I can hold my head high."

His exit opens the door for Piastri to join McLaren, although there is still a contractual dispute with Alpine with the French team adamant they have the right to their reserve driver's services for 2023, and Piastri's camp sure he had an option to go elsewhere.

Ricciardo said he hadn't spoken to either of his fellow Australians, Piastri or his manager Mark Webber, about the situation, but stressed there were no hard feelings.

"I honestly still don't know what the future holds for Oscar. But yeah... it's just business. Mark's doing his job for Oscar. I don't take any of that personal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell feels the new anti-porpoising directive won’t compromise Mercedes plus thinks Daniel Ricciardo is an exceptional driver and expects him to be back on the grid in 2023. George Russell feels the new anti-porpoising directive won’t compromise Mercedes plus thinks Daniel Ricciardo is an exceptional driver and expects him to be back on the grid in 2023.

"Assuming Oscar is guaranteed a spot on the grid somewhere next year, I will support a fellow Aussie. I don't think there's been reason for them to reach out."

Ricciardo has nine races left at McLaren and he said his exit was a "weight off the shoulders" and leaves him with a "point to prove".

"This is another challenge, another hurdle," he said. "But I see it that if I want to pick myself up, I will. That fire is still in me. Obviously I don't have every option on the grid, but just from a self-worth point of view.

"It's a decision they've made, but it doesn't change the way I'm going to go racing."